Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three staffers from Sacramento State join Troy Taylor at Stanford
Troy Taylor is bringing along some familiar faces
montanasports.com
Former Montana Grizzly Andy Thompson named head football coach at Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andy Thompson has been named the 12th head football coach in Sacramento State history, it was announced by Director of Athletics Mark Orr on Wednesday. "I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson said. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet. "
SFGate
Champions For Life | Grant Football Rallies For 3-AA State Title
Grant Football Program Goes From Winless To Limitless After 2008 State Champion Alumni Inspire Bowl Game Greatness In Wild Finish. In North Sacramento, what’s behind you can help you overcome the obstacles ahead. With under 20 seconds left in the CIF Division 3-AA State Championship Bowl Game, and all...
State Hornet
Kris takes it to the streets to find Sac State’s movie of the year
Multimedia editor Kris Hall and multimedia reporter Will Moore break into a light jog to bring you on-the-scene reporting: first person accounts of Sacramento State’s favorite movies. This showcase of unbiased and unquestionably factual reporting is all to find out what the best movie was of 2022. Honorable mentions...
goldcountrymedia.com
Two FHS wrestlers win gold medals
Two Folsom High varsity wrestlers earned gold medals and another took second at the Curt Mettler Invitational at Elk Grove High on Saturday. Top seeds Chase Manski (126) and Xander Webster (170) won titles. Manski came from behind to win his with a throw in the final 30 seconds, while Webster won his final match by injury default after a pair of pins in the earlier rounds.
State Hornet
EDITORIAL: How are you keeping your campus community safe, Sac State? Your students would like to know.
Content Warning: The following story mentions sexual assault. The national sexual assault hotline is 1-800-656-4673. Sexual violence has plagued Sacramento State this fall, with several incidents occurring on and off campus. In the aftermath of each assault, Sac State leaders have thrown around hollow assurances about change and support, while...
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, new video of missing Roseville woman, Sac Co tiny home site delayed
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
KCRA.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle perform Monday at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will take the stage at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Monday for a sold-out show. The event will be a "phone-free experience," according to Ticketmaster. That means people will be given Yondr pouches to secure their phones, smart watches and accessories for the duration of the show. Anyone caught using their device will be booted from the venue.
Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
mix96sac.com
New Restaurants are Coming to Sacramento’s Airport
We are about to get some new food options when flying out of SMF airport! They are currently in the planning stages and are asking Sacramentans to share their opinions on what restaurants and what kind of food should be offered. If you have a favorite restaurant that you would...
Fox40
Man dead after being shot by a security guard in Sacramento
The security guard was not arrested, Sacramento Police say. Man dead after being shot by a security guard in …. The security guard was not arrested, Sacramento Police say. California state senate 16th district race recount. A recount effort is now underway in what turned out to be one of...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
Fox40
Car crashes into Sacramento restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning. Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.
Security guard shoots, kills man in fight, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived […]
KCRA.com
At-risk 22-year-old reported missing in Sacramento is found safe, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 22-year-old reported missing and said to be at-risk due to a medical condition and disability has been found safe, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police had said Carolina Cain was last seen Tuesday morning leaving a home. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Person shot by security guard in south Sacramento dies days after incident
SACRAMENTO – Detectives are investigating after a private security guard fatally shot a person in south Sacramento. Sacramento police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday along the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found that a security guard and a subject had gotten into some sort of altercation. The altercation led to the security guard shooting the other person, police say; the person shot was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from his injuries on Tuesday. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case and it remains active, police say. Detectives note that the security guard has not been arrested. The name of the person killed has not been released.
goldcountrymedia.com
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
goldcountrymedia.com
Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night
Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
Comments / 0