Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, fundraiser for renovations happening Friday
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need. The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced...
themirrornewspaper.com
Traffic Flow On Ft. Meigs Memorial Bridge Is Restored To Full Capacity
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — The traffic flow on the Ft. Meigs Memorial Bridge is back to full capacity for the first time in months, thanks to a decision made last Friday by Maumee city officials to remove the temporary cones and allow the full unobstructed flow of traffic traveling from Perrysburg into uptown Maumee.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Receives “Life Saving Award”
Adrian, MI – A Sergeant with the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was recognized with the ‘Life Saving Award’ at the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday in Adrian. On October 28th of this year, Sergeant Casey Opsal was dispatched to assist Madison Township with a stabbing victim. Opsal administered first aid to the victim, and stayed with them until medical personnel arrived on scene.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Board of Education to hold special meeting Thursday in Veterans Building
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., at the Veterans Building, City Park, 2294 Legion Drive, Bowling Green, to designate a president pro tem for the January 2023 organizational meeting and to determine the date of that meeting; approve a service agreement for a student; employment of personnel; and any other matters that may lawfully come before the Board of Education. Action is expected to be taken.
fcnews.org
North Star honored for expansion project
North Star BlueScope Steel’s (NSBSL) latest development, “Project Aristotle,” was nominated for the Ohio Economic Development Association’s (OEDA) Best Project Award. At their annual summit, the expansion was selected as the runner-up. “Building a 660,000 square-foot facility while producing over 6,000 tons of steel per day...
themirrornewspaper.com
Monclova Plans, Projects Set For 2023 And Beyond
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — For longtime residents, the changes in Monclova Township over the past few decades have been significant – new housing developments, businesses and park improvements, to name a few. With construction of a new I-475/US 20A interchange, a possible sewer line through...
13abc.com
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wave of illness closes BG City Schools on Friday
Because of a steady increase in the number of student and staff illness across the Bowling Green City Schools over the past several days, Superintendent Francis Scruci has decided to close schools on Friday, Dec. 16.*. In announcing the move , Scruci wrote: “We were hoping with everyone practicing and...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG City Council to hold special meeting on economic development
The president of Bowling Green City Council has called a special meeting of City Council to be held on Thursday, at 3:55 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Veterans Building at City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave., to consider legislative action related to economic development. As a convenience to...
Fire rips through vacant house in central Toledo early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a fire at a vacant house on the 5-00 block of Pulaski Street near Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo Thursday morning. When fire crews arrived just after 6 a.m., they immediately began fighting the blaze. They quickly turned it into a defensive fire, meaning that it was only being fought from the outside.
Ottawa County Commissioners restrict large-scale renewable energy projects
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Ottawa County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday making it harder for new, large-scale renewable energy projects to come to the county. "It's at the finish line here," County Commissioner Mark Coppeler said. "If anybody wants to come into these areas where they are allowed, they would have to come before the commissioners before they would be allowed to just go ahead."
13abc.com
Online map shows locations of homes with synchronized dancing light displays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ready for some free family fun? Pull up the map and jump in the car. It’s a scavenger hunt across the Toledo area to find your favorite dancing Christmas lights. “We go in the car. We get our PJs on, and we drive around,” said...
bgindependentmedia.org
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG
A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
bgindependentmedia.org
Abbott to bring 450 jobs to BG and $265,826 a year to schools
Abbott Laboratories will bring 450 jobs to Bowling Green and $265,826 annually for 15 years to Bowling Green City Schools. During a special meeting Thursday afternoon, Bowling Green City Council approved an agreement with the company for a 100% tax abatement for 15 years – with payments being made to BG Schools and Penta Career Center.
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Multiple emergency crews work to put out natural gas fire in Hillsdale County
Officials say it’s unknown how much damage in total was caused and why the fire was started at this time.
fcnews.org
Davis named Wauseon branch manager by Premier Bank
Premier Bank is recently announced that Kayla Davis has been promoted to Branch Manager of the Wauseon office. Davis joined Premier Bank in 2017 as a Customer Service Representative 1 at the Wauseon office and worked her way up to a Customer Service Representative 3. In June 2020, she was promoted to Client Service Manager at Napoleon Main office where she built up a team of four CSRs.
13abc.com
Toledo bishop calls council plan to provide transportation for abortion ‘outrageous’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Diocese took a stand against a proposed city ordinance that would provide funds to transport women looking for abortions out of state, due to stricter laws in Ohio. “Using funds allocated for COVID recovery to enable the taking of innocent lives and the harming...
wlen.com
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
