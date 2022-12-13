Read full article on original website
Bison and Jackrabbits set for Dakota Marker rematch, will play for FCS national title on January 8
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FCS National Championship will be a Dakota Marker matchup on the year’s biggest stage. No. 3 North Dakota State (12-2) and No. 1 South Dakota State (13-1) will play for a national title on January 8 in Frisco, Texas. The Jackrabbits topped Montana State...
NDSU Makes Another Clutch Winning Play For A Return Trip To Frisco
A lot has gone into North Dakota State winning nine FCS national titles since 2011. Recruiting, development, coaching, tradition, style of ball, home-field advantage, etc. But something the Bison do more than any other team in the 24-team playoff bracket is making the big plays when they matter most. When...
NDSU on the way to FCS title game for tenth time in last 12 years
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State football team has found itself in a familiar position this postseason with another trip to Frisco, Texas, in its future. The Bison defeated Incarnate Word 35-32 in the semifinals Friday night to advance to the FCS National Championship for the tenth time in the last 12 years. […]
FCS Championship Game Ticket and Travel Information
FARGO, N.D. - No. 3 seed North Dakota State has advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game to face No. 1 seed South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 8th, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Requests must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December...
South Dakota State reaches FCS title game, will face North Dakota State
Isaiah Davis rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown to help top-seeded South Dakota State roll to a 39-18 home
Bison fans donate more than 100 football tickets to area veterans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are getting their Christmas wish, a trip to Frisco. Though it’s a much further stop, fans may have an easier time in getting there. The Valley’s winter storm made getting to the game difficult for many, and for some, impossible.
Theatre NDSU production to be featured at Kennedy Center festival
(Fargo, ND) -- Theatre NDSU’s recent production of “Alabaster” has been selected to perform at the regional Kennedy Center American College Festival in January. The national program is sponsored by the Kennedy Center to recognize and support excellence in college theatre. “Having a production selected to perform...
In Fargo – Operation: Sleep Out – Simply Amazing ( VIDEOS )
I had a chance to meet this energetic, motivated man about 8 years ago. This person is someone you come across every once in a while and he makes an immediate impact on those fortunate enough to be in his path. His name is Mark J. Lindquist - born in a town called Ortonville, Minnesota. He now calls Moorhead, Minnesota his home, if you are looking for a motivational speaker, this is your perfect person. He is the CEO at Mark J. Lindquist - Motivational Speaker and Entertainer - He is Nationally recognized and has toured the world, AND he is graced with a ton of talent, as a matter of fact, you may have seen him on television singing the National Anthem, he has performed for the largest crowds in America for the NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA and on MNF, TNF, and SNF. Here he is doing what he loves:
Fargo Featured: MATBUS
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Transit Director Julie Bommelman spoke to WDAY Radio about the city's public transportation system, the biggest users of MATBUS, and tools in place to make the service easier to use. MATBUS. MATBUS operates primarily within Fargo and Moorhead, but also extends their services to West Fargo...
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
Crippling blizzard brings whiteout conditions as major winter storm barrels through northern Plains
A blizzard is barreling through the north bringing a major ice storm and heavy snow to the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and southwestern Minnesota.
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
What St. Cloud Can Learn From Fargo About Downtown Revitalization
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is just in the beginning stages of a plan to revitalize its downtown, but if we want a good example of how to do it successfully we don't have to look any further than our neighbors to our north in Fargo. They've...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Area
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for a majority of our area until 6 am on Friday. Heavy snow and winds will affect the area, including Jamestown, Valley City, Oakes, and Carrington. Meteorologist Todd Hamilton with the National Weather Service in Bismarck said areas of central North Dakota including the James River Valley could see up to 6 inches of snow this afternoon with high winds…
Storytime at West Fargo Library canceled due to weather
(West Fargo, ND) -- Baby Boost Storytime at the West Fargo Public Library is canceled for Friday due to continued winter weather in the area. The event originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. would have been the last session of December.Ready to Read Storytime and Baby Boost Storytimes will resume in January after a brief winter break.
Blizzard And Winter Storm Warnings
Blizzard warnings have been issued west of the valley until 6:00 AM Friday morning. Along with a winter storm warning until 9:00 pm Thursday night, although I believe this may be extended into Friday morning similar to the blizzard warning or at least an advisory being issued. Blowing snow and...
Condemned House To Be Demolished Next Month in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house that inspectors described as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”. The owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, Danial Curtis, has failed to get the necessary permits to comply with city codes. The city commission...
