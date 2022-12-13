Read full article on original website
SoCal to see sunshine Friday as temperatures remain cool
Southern California will be mostly sunny on Friday as temperatures remain cool.
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Regional Economy Showing Signs of Strength, Despite Risk Factors
(CNS) – Inland Empire business activity rebounded in the most recent quarter, with increasing slack in the residential real estate market offset by growth in commercial development, UC Riverside economists said Thursday. The UCR School of Business’ Center for Economic Forecasting & Development released its quarterly Inland Empire Business...
Tripledemic Leaves Pharmacy Shelves Empty
As we see COVID requirements continue to change, it comes with a reminder from health experts that the winter months often see cases increase. As a result, pharmacies are seeing an uptick in medication needs. This season is being called the Tripledemic, which is making its way through the country,...
