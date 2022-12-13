ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Heights, MD

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2700 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the 2700 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. At approximately 2:45 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location...
Suspects Sought in Robbery (Snatch) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Robbery (Snatch) offenses that occurred in the Third District. Robbery. In each of the below Robbery (Snatch) offenses, the suspects approached the victims at the listed locations. One of the suspects...
MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, December 5, 2022 to Monday, December 12, 2022

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 5, 2022, through Monday, December 12, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 55 firearms in the District of Columbia.
