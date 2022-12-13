Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 5, 2022, through Monday, December 12, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 55 firearms in the District of Columbia.

