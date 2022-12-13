ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kut.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
hwy.co

7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
delmar.edu

First-Generation Student with Dyslexia Overcomes Disability to Graduate This Friday from DMC

Article by: Rosa Linda Reynoso and Melinda Eddleman. According to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, the neurologically based learning disability known as dyslexia that’s marked by difficulties with decoding and reading comprehension affects 20 percent of the U.S. population. The center estimates that figure to be one in five Americans who are challenged by the disability.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla’s proposed TX lithium refinery takes step forward as school district ratifies tax abatements

Tesla’s proposed lithium refinery in Texas seems to have taken another step forward after a South Texas school district approved an incentives agreement for the project. During a special meeting, the Robstown Independent School District approved a taxable value limitation for Tesla’s proposed lithium refinery under Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code. The vote was unanimous, hinting at the board’s support for the American electric vehicle maker.
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy