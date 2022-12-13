Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Temperatures Dropping This Weekend With Snow Coming Next Week
Temperatures are forecasted to drop to the single digits this weekend, with snow sprinkling in early next week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Joey Clevenger said an arctic push coming through the area will bring temperatures to the 0-20 degree range. Temperatures are expected to come back to normal after Sunday...
lakechelanmirror.com
Give blood with Red Cross ahead of hectic holiday weeks
As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood for patients waiting for care over the holidays. Throughout the season, several factors can disrupt the ability of the Red Cross to...
lakechelanmirror.com
Stage 1 burn ban notification - effective Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.
Burn ban area: Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. Burn ban ends: Until further notice. (Restrictions will be reassessed the morning of Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.) Ban condition: Stage 1 – no outdoor burning, agricultural burning, or uncertified wood stove use, except where stove is the only source of heat.
ifiberone.com
Expect delays on SR 17 in Moses Lake due to multi-vehicle collision
MOSES LAKE — Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning on state Route 17 in Moses Lake due a collision. The northbound lanes are closed between East Broadway Avenue and North Stratford Road. One southbound lane is also closed due to emergency vehicles. The Washington State Patrol, Moses Lake police...
qvpr.com
Deal for Port of Quincy acreage sale falls through
One of the Port of Quincy’s prime properties is back on the market following an announcement Dec. 6 that a deal to sell the land to a data center company was off. During a special meeting, port commissioners said the potential buyer, EdgeConnex, terminated the purchase and sale agreement for the land.
kpq.com
Fatal Semi Truck Collision Blocks Blewett Pass Over 6 Hours
Update: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. A head-on collision on US 97/Blewett Pass resulted in the death of one Chelan man and injured two others Wednesday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., a GMC Sierra pickup truck crossed the centerline around MP 170, colliding with a semi truck going the opposite direction.
kpq.com
Large Fire Destroys Old Fruit Warehouse In Monitor
The entire roof of the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor is caved in from a multi-alarm fire overnight Thursday morning. The flames from the fire were at their peak at 3am when the middle of the roof fell in. Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher says they're...
kpq.com
Outgoing Chelan Co. Sheriff Proud of Three-Term Legacy
Outgoing Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett is leaving a legacy of achievements he believes will continue having positive impact on the office and the county's citizens for many years to come. Burnett says there are several specific examples that he is proud to have been a part of spearheading and...
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
lakechelanmirror.com
A strong voice for Chelan County residents comes to life with new non-profit
A new non-profit called the Residents Coalition of Chelan County, (RC3), has recently formed to give county residents a strong voice on the issues that matter most to them. Many Chelan County residents have indicated that one of their biggest frustrations is their lack of a voice in local land use decisions. For example, while environmental impact analyses of development projects are required under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), such reports are often biased toward the developers, who select and hire their own consultants to do the impact studies. These studies are reviewed by local and state agencies that are understaffed and often lack adequate technical expertise. The result is that many SEPA documents underestimate the negative impacts of projects on neighborhoods and communities. Later, at public hearings, residents’ concerns about impacts on their community are ignored on the rationale that they are not “experts.”
ifiberone.com
Police: Garnished paycheck set off enraged Cle Elum man who took shotgun to work and opened fire
CLE ELUM - A jury trial has been set for a Cle Elum man who pleaded 'not guilty' to felony harassment after tactical teams were deployed to his place of employment. According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Cle Elum Police, 55-year-old Tom Hester of Cle Elum became enraged over a child support payment that was taken out of his paycheck.
