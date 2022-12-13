Read full article on original website
Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night
Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night. At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.
Stage 1 burn ban notification - effective Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.
Burn ban area: Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. Burn ban ends: Until further notice. (Restrictions will be reassessed the morning of Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.) Ban condition: Stage 1 – no outdoor burning, agricultural burning, or uncertified wood stove use, except where stove is the only source of heat.
Firefighters Continue Fighting Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor
Chelan County Fire District #6 firefighters are on standby as they continue fighting the Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor Friday. On Thursday morning, the roof of the Collins Fruit warehouse collapsed due to a structure fire inside the building, with Monitor residents being asked to shelter in place as crews worked on the fire.
Gov. Jay Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation After Intense November Rain Storms
Okanogan County was listed in Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency proclamation Thursday, along with other counties affected by the November rain storms. Between Nov. 3-8, multiple counties within the state experienced intense rainfall, flooding, power outages, road damage, and public utility damages. Okanogan County was listed among the several other counties...
Health officials investigating what appears to be two flu-related deaths in Grant County
MOSES LAKE - Influenza has reportedly claimed its first victims of the season in Grant County. On Friday, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) reported that health officials are investigating what's suspected to be two flu-induced deaths in the area. GCHD stated that it is looking into the death of a man in his 50's who had underlying health issues and a woman whose age remains unknown.
Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole
A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
Temperatures Dropping This Weekend With Snow Coming Next Week
Temperatures are forecasted to drop to the single digits this weekend, with snow sprinkling in early next week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Joey Clevenger said an arctic push coming through the area will bring temperatures to the 0-20 degree range. Temperatures are expected to come back to normal after Sunday...
