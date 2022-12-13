LANY Entertainment will launch the seventh season of its popular drama series “The Bay” beginning Monday, December 19 with all-new episodes dropping daily at 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT, Monday through Friday, on Popstar! TV. Encores will air at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. Since its launch, the series has won 23 Daytime Emmy Awards and will air its milestone 100th episode in 2023.

