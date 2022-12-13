Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
westportjournal.com
Black plastic cannot be recycled, donate those containers instead
WESTPORT — It’s widely misunderstood, but black plastic containers used for prepared or takeout foods are not recyclable. That’s because the black pigment cannot be “seen” by optical scanners in recyclable-sorting facilities, and will contaminate other recyclable materials if baled together. The material also has a higher level of toxins.
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment
In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
westportjournal.com
Community menorah lighting ceremonies herald Hanukkah
WESTPORT — Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, brightens Westport’s holiday season with two community menorah lighting ceremonies in the coming week. Both events, open to all, herald the Jewish observance that runs from Sunday, Dec. 18, to Monday, Dec. 26. The first event, sponsored by the Schneerson Center...
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently Closing
The latest store to shutter continues the financially challenged company’s previously announced spate of mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Silive.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Google.com.
Major grocery store chain closing another New York location
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus
Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
westportjournal.com
Rollover crash shuts down Riverside Avenue
WESTPORT — An SUV rolled over on Riverside Avenue, sending the driver to the hospital Sunday night, according to a posting on the Fire Department’s Facebook page. A stretch of Riverside Avenue was shut down as firefighters, police and EMS crews carried out emergency operations at the scene.
NY rent assistance program could close Jan. 15
While the state's rent relief program is likely to shutter next month, it may reopen if more funding becomes available. Facing dwindling funding, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program may close to future applicants next month. But it could reopen in the future. [ more › ]
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrived
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.
Sneak Peak at The Hudson Valley’s Newest Seafood Spot
Whenever a new restaurant opens, it's exciting news for the Hudson Valley. There is such a wide variety of different food options within each county. In March 2022, a new seafood restaurant opened in Middletown, NY. Hook and Reel quickly drew in customers. Also in Middletown, NY, a new businesses...
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
ShopRite opens new store in New York
ShopRite held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday at its new, 65,000-square-foot, “state-of-the-art” supermarket in Huntington, New York, the Wakefern Food Corp. banner announced Monday. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Ave., the store is owned and operated by the Greenfield family, third- and...
darientimes.com
Torrington restaurant reopens with new owner, new name
TORRINGTON — On a recent Thursday night, Giovanni's welcomed couples and a few groups of diners to the renovated restaurant, formerly known as Bachi's. A group of women sat at a large table enjoying pizza; in a corner, a couple sipped red wine as they perused the menu. Another couple chose appetizers and drinks, while patrons at the bar talked and laughed. A big Christmas tree filled one of the large glass windows in front, where the renovation included a new entrance and a new sign with the permittee's name: Justin McNutt.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as case numbers continue to rise. More than 20,000 free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, Times Square, Herald Square, and homeless […]
Is snowstorm possible for NYC Christmas weekend? Forecaster details early forecast.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet start to the week before Christmas will segue into some wintry weather for those procrastinators looking to sneak in some last-minute shopping before Santa’s sleigh touches down on Staten Island. “I would suggest that if people have time off on Monday, Tuesday...
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
