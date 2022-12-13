Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
Charlize Theron Realized Aeon Flux Would 'Flop' While Making It: 'Definitely Knew We Were in Trouble'
Charlize Theron said her early realization that 2005's Aeon Flux wasn't working led her to her guest role on Arrested Development Charlize Theron said she "knew it from the beginning" that her 2005 action movie Aeon Flux would not do well at the box office. The actress, 47, told The Hollywood Reporter that she quickly realized the sci-fi action movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, "was going to be a f---ing flop," which led her to take a guest role in the sitcom Arrested Development shortly after. "This is...
Colin Hanks Says Everyone In Hollywood Felt The Same About John Candy
John Candy's death at the age of 43 in 1994 was devastating to fans of comedy everywhere, and now, almost 30 years after his death, the Canadian comedian is still receiving well-deserved tributes. According to Collider, a 4K version of Candy's classic Thanksgiving film, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," will be released on November 22, 2022. It will feature more than an hour of previously unreleased bonus footage that was found in the archives of the late director, John Hughes.
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
John Wayne Called His ‘True Grit’ Casting an ‘Accident’ the Author Didn’t Want
Movie star John Wayne said he was 'accidentally' cast in 'True Grit' against what the novel's author originally wanted for the film.
Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes' First Celebrity Sighting Was Ironically Kevin Costner
Since its 2018 premiere on Paramount Network, "Yellowstone" has defied seemingly all odds to become one of the most popular series in the cable TV realm. And somehow the neo-Western melodrama only seems to be getting more popular as the seasons pile up (per The Hollywood Reporter). That popularity undoubtedly owes much to the writing and vision of series co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Still, it's easy enough to argue the real coup of "Yellowstone" has always been in its casting.
Collider
Jennifer Lawrence's ‘No Hard Feelings’ Swaps Release Date With ‘The Flash’
2023 is fast approaching, which means the new year’s movie schedule is quickly taking shape and ever evolving. Like 2022, 2023 looks to be another crowded year for films. Particularly the summer movie season, which sees five major blockbusters being released in June alone. Because of that, we should expect a lot of release dates to shift as we grow closer to the summer. The first example of this is the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, as the film has just moved back a week from June 16, 2023 to June 23, 2023. This is in response to The Flash recently moving up a week to No Hard Feelings' original date.
Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Didn’t Talk to Kevin Costner Before Starring in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’
On December 18, Harrison Ford will officially become part of the Yellowstone universe, as the highly anticipated prequel, 1923, will air on Paramount Plus at last. Over the course of the last several months, Ford has rubbed elbows with series creator Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone producer David Glasser, and the rest of the star-studded cast of 1923.
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
George Clooney Talks Aging And Slowing Down In Hollywood (And It Sounds Like He’ll Do It Next To Brad Pitt)
George Clooney will be slowing down in Hollywood as he gets older and apparently next to Brad Pitt.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell on the Challenges of Singing and Dancing in ‘Spirited’: “Oh Boy, Now I Have to Put it All Together”
The Apple holiday movie Spirited not only reimagines the classic Christmas Carol tale from the ghosts’ perspective but it’s also a musical, forcing stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell to brush up on their singing and dancing for the film. The pair have spoken about the difficulty of performing in new ways and the extensive practice that went into Spirited‘s big numbers. Reynolds even posted a rehearsal video to Instagram.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Emancipation' Producer Apologizes for Bringing Photo of Man Who Escaped Slavery and Inspired Film to Premiere Events of the Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale' and MoreWill Smith's 'Emancipation': What the...
ETOnline.com
'Love Actually' Turns 19: See the Cast Then and Now!
This year marks the 19th anniversary of Love, Actually, and to celebrate, ET is turning back the clock!. The star-studded holiday rom-com features a ton of A-listers, including Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and many more -- though many of the film's stars admit they weren't expecting it to become the sensation it still is, all these years later.
KTVB
Shelley Duvall On Her Return to Acting After 20 Years (Exclusive)
Shelley Duvall returns to the screen this year after a two-decade hiatus from acting. ET spoke with Duvall, best known for her role in The Shining, ahead of the release of writer-director Scott Goldberg's new horror film, The Forest Hills. "I know it's been a long time," 73-year-old Duvall said,...
NBC Bay Area
‘Octavia's Day!' Oscar-Winner Octavia Spencer Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Ferrell and Allison Janney joined Spencer at the 11:30...
Taylor Sheridan Gives First Behind The Scene Glimpse Of 1923: “This Is A Big Sweeping Saga”
Man, I remember when Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+ announced the December 18th premiere date for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, and it felt like ages away. However, time has flown by in the blink of an eye, and we’re only nine days away from the official premiere. What we...
