Marie Osmond performed Saturday night for a packed Palladium in Carmel. It was the only Indiana stop on her Symphonic Christmas tour. A few hours before the show, she and her nephew, David Osmond, spent time talking with a small group of fans during the soundcheck session. That session included the Osmond version of “Happy Birthday,” sung to Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell. The Reporter is still debating posting that video clip, for the sake of both Worrell and the Osmonds.

CARMEL, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO