beckershospitalreview.com
Overall income slumps at Stanford Health as expenses rise, investment slides
Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, one of the top-ranked healthcare groups in the country, reported a significant decline in its overall income for 2022 as expenses rose and as investment values slumped. While operating revenue increased for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2022, the group's operating expenses rose...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare companies with more than $1B debt
Moody’s Investors Services put together a report on the companies with a credit rating of B3 negative and lower. The 34 healthcare companies on the B3N list have nearly $65 billion in outstanding debt; that’s almost double the $33 billion in debt from January 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic in most of the world.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham losses mount as operating margin dips to -2.5%
Boston-based Mass General Brigham posted a $432 million loss (-2.6 percent operating margin) for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, with inflation, workforce shortages and a worsening capacity crisis continuing to affect the health system's financial performance. For 2022 overall, the system reported a $2.3 billion loss, including a nonoperating...
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
