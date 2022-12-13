Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Former Sun Prairie volleyball star named first team All-American
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a huge season this year, one-time Sun Prairie star Claire Chaussee is going to need a bigger trophy case. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old outside hitter was named a first-team AVCA All-American. That comes on top of winning ACC Player of the Year this season. Of...
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W to host Special Olympics in 2023
More than 1,800 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and coaches will gather at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to compete in the 2023 State Summer Games. The event is scheduled to take place June 8-10 and will include competitions in powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole. “We are honored...
wisportsheroics.com
A Top Transfer Portal QB Posts Himself In A Wisconsin Badgers Jersey
The Wisconsin Badgers have been busy as the transfer portal is in full blossom. Wisconsin has already flipped a number of commitments to Madison and it appears more could be on the way. Luke Fickell has absolutely hit the ground running so far. Here are a few that have already committed:
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Make Offer to Stud Wide Receiver Isaac Teslaa in Transfer Portal
New Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is on some kind of roll on the recruiting trail. He has already lured back wide receiver Markus Allen and has garnered immense praise from star running back Braelon Allen. Of course, there are plenty of teams trying to work the transfer portal, and the Badgers are no exception. Recently, stud wide receiver Isaac Teslaa of Hillsdale College announced on his Twitter profile that he had received an offer from Wisconsin.
'We didn’t want to lose anybody': Fickell has been able to regain players during transfer portal window
MADISON, Wis. — When Luke Fickell arrived as the Wisconsin Badgers' new head coach on Nov. 27, he had a week to spare before the most chaotic period on college football's calendar began. The winter transfer portal window was set to open eight days later, and significant roster attrition...
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Wisconsin earns boost after road win over Iowa
Overlooking Wisconsin is easy in the summer and looks dumb in the winter. The Badgers are up to their old bag of tricks. Wisconsin went on the road and emerged with a hard-fought, three-point win over Iowa on Sunday to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin already has...
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
Power knocked out for thousands after thick, heavy snow overnight
Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning after several inches of heavy snow fell overnight.
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
b93radio.com
Winter Storm Evolves; Storm Warning for 8-14 Foot Waves on Lake, Winter WX Advisories Expand on Land
An evolving winter storm has both mariners and landlubbers on watch as conditions intensify over Wisconsin and adjacent areas. The Nation Weather Service now says that a mix of rain, snow and sleet will transition between one another between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and powerful east winds of 25-35 knots, gusting up to 50 knots will whip up waves of 8 to 14 feet, threatening to capsize or damage vessels on open waters.
Man arrested in north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
nbc15.com
Silver Alert canceled, 85-year-old woman found safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 85-year-old woman missing out of Beloit after officials reported she was found safe. A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Helyn A. Everson, who was last heard from around 6:20 p.m. Monday. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, and officials said she never arrived.
nbc15.com
Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
Autopsy confirms man who crashed into Pecatonica River died as result of crash
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — An autopsy performed last week confirmed that a Beloit man who died after crashing into the Pecatonica River last week died as a result of the crash. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said Tuesday that Eugene Dinger, 73, of Beloit died in the crash in the 19000 block of State Highway 78 on Dec. 7. This marks...
Comments / 0