New Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is on some kind of roll on the recruiting trail. He has already lured back wide receiver Markus Allen and has garnered immense praise from star running back Braelon Allen. Of course, there are plenty of teams trying to work the transfer portal, and the Badgers are no exception. Recently, stud wide receiver Isaac Teslaa of Hillsdale College announced on his Twitter profile that he had received an offer from Wisconsin.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO