Whitewater, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc15.com

Former Sun Prairie volleyball star named first team All-American

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a huge season this year, one-time Sun Prairie star Claire Chaussee is going to need a bigger trophy case. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old outside hitter was named a first-team AVCA All-American. That comes on top of winning ACC Player of the Year this season. Of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

UW-W to host Special Olympics in 2023

More than 1,800 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and coaches will gather at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to compete in the 2023 State Summer Games. The event is scheduled to take place June 8-10 and will include competitions in powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole. “We are honored...
WHITEWATER, WI
wisportsheroics.com

A Top Transfer Portal QB Posts Himself In A Wisconsin Badgers Jersey

The Wisconsin Badgers have been busy as the transfer portal is in full blossom. Wisconsin has already flipped a number of commitments to Madison and it appears more could be on the way. Luke Fickell has absolutely hit the ground running so far. Here are a few that have already committed:
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers Make Offer to Stud Wide Receiver Isaac Teslaa in Transfer Portal

New Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is on some kind of roll on the recruiting trail. He has already lured back wide receiver Markus Allen and has garnered immense praise from star running back Braelon Allen. Of course, there are plenty of teams trying to work the transfer portal, and the Badgers are no exception. Recently, stud wide receiver Isaac Teslaa of Hillsdale College announced on his Twitter profile that he had received an offer from Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
denver7.com

ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
b93radio.com

Winter Storm Evolves; Storm Warning for 8-14 Foot Waves on Lake, Winter WX Advisories Expand on Land

An evolving winter storm has both mariners and landlubbers on watch as conditions intensify over Wisconsin and adjacent areas. The Nation Weather Service now says that a mix of rain, snow and sleet will transition between one another between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and powerful east winds of 25-35 knots, gusting up to 50 knots will whip up waves of 8 to 14 feet, threatening to capsize or damage vessels on open waters.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert canceled, 85-year-old woman found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 85-year-old woman missing out of Beloit after officials reported she was found safe. A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for Helyn A. Everson, who was last heard from around 6:20 p.m. Monday. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, and officials said she never arrived.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
BELOIT, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check

UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
BELOIT, WI

