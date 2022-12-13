Read full article on original website
Summer Hill preschoolers receive coats from Richmond Professional Firefighters Association
Many Summer Hill preschoolers will be staying warm this winter thanks to the Richmond Professional Firefighters Association, which handed out 200 coats to students.
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased wages necessary to keep...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Let’s Explore the Nurse Licensure Compact
On episode 399 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Jim Cleghorn, Director of Member Engagement and Government Affairs at the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) regarding the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) and its direct impact on nurses’ careers and available opportunities.
