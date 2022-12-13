Brent may have bounced back from a low of $75 per barrel and gained 10% this week, but traders remain unsure if the oil price has hit bottom due to some lingering bearish signals. Crude supply has kept up better than many envisioned despite the implementation of the EU ban on Russian crude imports and the G7 price cap on Dec. 5. The big premium for spot oil has evaporated, and an overhang of crude cargoes suggests this week's price bounce has wobbly fundamental legs. But the bigger question relates to global oil demand and whether it is still sliding or is on the upswing. The physical crude market looks confused as Russia seeks to divert its huge Urals exports away from the EU. Russian oil sales seem to be holding up, but Turkey has paused buying and China says it may not take much more than usual. Urals discounts have widened further to $35/bbl, and it is unclear whether all of this Russian oil is finding a home. Time spreads are typically a reliable indicator in times of uncertainty, and they indicate a tightening of the spot market. The key front-month to six months Brent futures contract spread flipped back into backwardation this week, with prompt oil more expensive than later deliveries after trading five days in contango. But physical crude trade in the North Sea is sloppy, and traders recently noticed a substantial overhang of cargoes in West Africa. Is this a false flag? Renewed backwardation could be caused by paper buying of futures contracts, and a weak physical market could again reverse the backwardated price structure.

1 DAY AGO