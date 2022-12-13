Read full article on original website
energyintel.com
Chevron Invests in Canadian Carbon Tech Firm
A motion to proceed with the permitting legislation was rejected by a 47-47 vote, well short of the 60 it needed to advance. The state-controlled Thai company has unveiled a record five-year budget aimed at increasing output by 35% by 2027. Europe's majors see low-carbon hydrogen playing a meaningful long-term...
energyintel.com
Gas Could Retain Dominance in US Power Generation Through 2050
Natural gas' dominance as a power generation fuel in much of the US is so entrenched that its share of the generation stack might only see a marginal decline by 2050 — despite a steady inroads from renewables. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end...
energyintel.com
Indian Refiners Boost Jet Output to Meet Domestic and Export Demand
Indian refiners are ramping up jet fuel production not only to meet a rebound in demand, but also to boost exports as they fill the gap left by Western sanctions against Russian refined products. India’s jet fuel exports have climbed steadily this year to 195,000 barrels per day in August, more than double April levels of 91,000 b/d. In the January-October period, outgoing shipments jumped nearly 50% versus last year to reach 147,000 b/d. Its massive purchases of heavily discounted Russian crude are the main driver for the surge, alongside soaring margins for middle distillates on the global market.
energyintel.com
US Natgas Futures Rise Despite Storage Draw
Two of the three CCS-related project sanctions Exxon targeted for this year now face delays, but remain part of its low-carbon plans. Executive Jim Diemer argued this week that more streamlined approvals for US natural gas infrastructure would not run counter to emissions reduction goals.
Nearly one million Californians sign energy policy referendum petition
(The Center Square) – Nearly one million Californians have signed an energy-related petition over the past two months. More than 978,000 California residents have signed the Stop the Energy Shutdown petition. Those signatures have been turned in to the county registrar of voter offices throughout the state, according to a press release from the California Independent Petroleum Association. The signatures are for a referendum aimed at stopping a new California...
energyintel.com
TotalEnergies' South Africa Gas Plans Stifled by Red Tape
TotalEnergies is pushing for a relatively quick, low-cost development of its Luiperd gas discovery in South Africa’s Block 11B/12B but red tape could frustrate efforts, block partner Africa Energy tells Energy Intelligence. INTERNATIONAL OIL DAILY>. Global E&P capital spending is set to rise in 2023 with a wide variation...
energyintel.com
France 'Holds Key' to Unlock EU Gas Cap Agreement
France may hold the key to unlocking an agreement on capping wholesale gas prices at next Monday’s EU Council meeting, diplomats told Energy Intelligence on Friday. France initially backed a price cap but has recently voiced concerns over the impact it could have on financial markets. “France holds the...
energyintel.com
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
So far this year, China has been ramping up its domestic gas production to help make up for the continued decline in gas imports. Russia's pipeline gas export diversification is not fast enough to replace the further loss of the European market in 2023. Asian traders are looking at Chinese...
energyintel.com
Rosatom to Produce Liquefaction Equipment for Novatek
An engineering subsidiary of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom will produce key liquefaction equipment for Novatek’s large-scale LNG projects, the subsidiary said Wednesday, in the Kremlin's latest move to escape dependence on foreign technology in its LNG export sector. Turkey's president has alluded to the possibility of Turkmenistan...
energyintel.com
California Regulators Approve Emissions Plan
Brent crude for February delivery settled $2.17 lower at $79.04/bbl on Friday, while January WTI dropped $1.82 to close at $74.29/bbl. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and climate policies in limbo at the commission.
energyintel.com
Russia's Gas Export Gap
Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe are set to drop by half to around 80 billion cubic meters this year, and fall further still next year. Eastward diversification, for all the ambitious long-term plans and exotic routes, cannot immediately replace the lost European market — with even neighbors Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shying away from a proposed gas union with Russia.
energyintel.com
Traders Unsure if Oil Market Has Hit Bottom
Brent may have bounced back from a low of $75 per barrel and gained 10% this week, but traders remain unsure if the oil price has hit bottom due to some lingering bearish signals. Crude supply has kept up better than many envisioned despite the implementation of the EU ban on Russian crude imports and the G7 price cap on Dec. 5. The big premium for spot oil has evaporated, and an overhang of crude cargoes suggests this week's price bounce has wobbly fundamental legs. But the bigger question relates to global oil demand and whether it is still sliding or is on the upswing. The physical crude market looks confused as Russia seeks to divert its huge Urals exports away from the EU. Russian oil sales seem to be holding up, but Turkey has paused buying and China says it may not take much more than usual. Urals discounts have widened further to $35/bbl, and it is unclear whether all of this Russian oil is finding a home. Time spreads are typically a reliable indicator in times of uncertainty, and they indicate a tightening of the spot market. The key front-month to six months Brent futures contract spread flipped back into backwardation this week, with prompt oil more expensive than later deliveries after trading five days in contango. But physical crude trade in the North Sea is sloppy, and traders recently noticed a substantial overhang of cargoes in West Africa. Is this a false flag? Renewed backwardation could be caused by paper buying of futures contracts, and a weak physical market could again reverse the backwardated price structure.
