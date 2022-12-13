ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery

Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
KITV.com

Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claims a company owned by an Idaho billionaire is wrongfully using its name. Attorneys for the 47-year-old Haleiwa burger joint filed a lawsuit against Honolulu Meat Company claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. They say it’s illegally selling products using the...
vegnews.com

Vegan Food Near Me: What to Eat in Honolulu

From vibrant açaí bowls to plant-based sushi and tofu katsu bento boxes, Honolulu has a wide and diverse array of vegan food that reflects Hawaii’s history as a cultural melting pot. The beautiful weather makes it the perfect place to grab a bite to eat outside with many restaurants offering outdoor seating and take-away options, allowing you to camp out on the beach with a satisfying vegan spread. From casual cafés to impressive multi-course tasting menus, here are just 14 of the fabulous vegan restaurants that Honolulu has to offer.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Na Leo Pilimehana to Perform at Special Holiday Dinner

Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Hoku Hano Hano award winners, Na Leo Pilimehana will perform Saturday, December 17th at the Hawaii Convention Center for a special holiday dinner concert. Hosted by Brook Lee and Lance Rae, a special holiday dinner concert will offer delicious food, signature drinks and Hawaii artists.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aloha Beef Chips Adds Brisket to the Lineup

Aloha Beef Chips has been creating tasty, protein-packed snacks for nearly a decade now! They are one of the few local beef jerky companies who source and use 100% Hawaii grass fed beef for their entire line of extra thin beef chips. They have a wide variety of flavors, but now have a new edition! Rona Reed-Vasconcellos, owner of Aloha Beef Chips, joined us with all of the details.
WAIPAHU, HI
tripsavvy.com

12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

My 8 Favorite Sandwiches on O‘ahu

Perhaps it stems from my dad’s love language. The Frito Lay chip man would pack my lunch on his days off, making me mile-high hoagies with everything we had in the fridge. The perfect main to a side bag of Sun Chips, I always thought. Honolulu may not be known for one signature sandwich in particular, but a handful of sammies have earned a place in my heart. Truth is, sandwiches are always tastier when someone else makes them for you. Here are my favorites, in no particular order:
KHON2

Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March

Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Japanese arrivals for 2022 Honolulu Marathon

Wallet Hub reports a record increase in third quarter credit card debt – about $40 billion. It was more than twice as much as debt growth in any quarter after the Great Recession. Business Report: Neighbor Island house prices. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI

