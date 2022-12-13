Perhaps it stems from my dad’s love language. The Frito Lay chip man would pack my lunch on his days off, making me mile-high hoagies with everything we had in the fridge. The perfect main to a side bag of Sun Chips, I always thought. Honolulu may not be known for one signature sandwich in particular, but a handful of sammies have earned a place in my heart. Truth is, sandwiches are always tastier when someone else makes them for you. Here are my favorites, in no particular order:

