Read full article on original website
Related
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
Look what you made them do: Taylor Swift fans are still furious with Ticketmaster and they’re suing the company for antitrust violations
The Swiftie army is mobilizing against Ticketmaster. On the heels of a disastrous pre-sale incident, which saw the company abandon plans for regular ticket sales, more than two dozen Taylor Swift fans have sued the ticket giant, saying it violated antitrust laws and unfairly imposed higher prices on fans for seats to Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”
Futurism
They Tried to Pay Taylor Swift to Shill FTX, But She Shook Them Off
It may be time to add FTX's onetime wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried to the long list of wannabe Taylor Swift suitors, amid reports that he wanted the pop star to shill for his now-collapsed crypto exchange. The twist, unlike other celebs ranging from Tom Brady to Larry David, is that Swift...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over The Eras Tour
If there is one thing that unites Taylor Swift fans, it’s their persistence. Nearly 30 Swifties across the United States are suing Ticketmaster for mishandling the sale of tickets to the singer-songwriter’s upcoming The Eras Tour. According to documents obtained by Deadline, a formal lawsuit was submitted on...
Congress wants to grill Live Nation's CEO over the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco
Congress wants answers from the CEO of Ticketmaster's parent company after a ticketing snafu ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras tour left millions of unhappy Swifties without the ability to see the singer-songwriter perform.
Comments / 0