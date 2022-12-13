Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in DecemberMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Breakfast With Santa in and around Lancaster, PA: 3 Places to GoMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Crime Alert Berks annual Shop-with-a-Cop event spreads holiday cheer
The annual Crime Alert Berks County holiday Shop-with-a-Cop returned to Boscov’s North in Muhlenberg Township Thursday evening. Twenty-five elementary school students from various Berks County public and parochial schools were selected to participate in the event. Each student received a $100 Boscov’s gift card to buy presents for family...
knightcrier.org
The Holiday Season at North Penn High School
The holiday season is recognized as “the most wonderful time of the year,” but what exactly makes it so wonderful? The different holidays have unique traditions that fill people with joy and make these cold months feel a lot warmer. One of North Penn’s many gifts is its diversity; during the holiday season, we can appreciate the different cultures and religions that come to make up our community and educate others on the different ways to celebrate in December.
glensidelocal.com
Renato’s Pizzaria to open this Friday in Glenside
Renato’s Pizzaria is opening for business this Friday. The new restaurant is located at 2601 Jenkintown Road, the former site of KNJ Pizza and Hana’s Kitchen & Pizzaria. Renato Estrada, a name familiar to many area residents, is the owner. He took over head chef responsibilities at Jerzee’s in 2009, and helped the sports bar establish a popular food presence around town.
This Popular Bucks County Restaurant is Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s “Family Dinner” Show
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale, an...
Once-Neglected Chester County Farmhouse Is Now Couple’s Cozy Home
A previously uninhabitable farmhouse in Chester County has received a major glow-up and is now a couple’s open-concept dream home, writes Eileen Smith Dallabrida for the Main Line Today. While sometimes it is easier to build from the ground up than resurrect a tumbledown house, the couple opted for...
Animal Rescue League opens home for the holidays application
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County opened applications for families who may be interested in becoming a short-term foster for the holidays so that shelter pets can enjoy the warmth and happiness of the season in the comfort of a home rather than at the shelter. “A shelter can...
bctv.org
Crime Alert Berks Shop-with-a-Cop Event Set for Thursday Evening
The annual Crime Alert Berks County holiday Shop-with-a-Cop returns to Boscov’s North in Muhlenberg Township on Thursday, Dec. 15. Twenty-five elementary school students from 30 Berks public and parochial schools were selected to participate in the event. Each student receives a $100 Boscov’s gift card to buy presents for family members. A contingent of 50 law enforcement officers from departments covering the students’ school districts, as well as personnel from the district attorney’s, coroners’ and sheriff’s departments will be on hand to escort and assist the children in their gift selection process. South Heidelberg Police Chief Leon Grim recruited the law enforcement volunteers.
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in December
If you're one who appreciates holiday decor, now is a good time to eat out in Lancaster City. Streets are all about bringing locals and tourists those magical, sparkly vibes.
Malvern 7-Year-Old Already Finding Her Place on Big Screen
Despite being just seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already leaving her mark on the big screen with her roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. Decker got her start as a baby, when her photo was selected as the winner...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open
Pottstown officials have ordered the last remaining overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County to close. Pottstown Beacon of Hope had to close The Warming Center’s doors on Friday — the same night the county declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency. It remained closed on Saturday and Sunday.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshy Seafood taking preorders for trays for the holidays and Feast of the Seven Fishes
Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for trays through December 22nd. The menu includes everything you need for the holidays and your feast of the seven fishes. Pickup is on December 24th. To order call (610) 563-2061 or place one online.
Berks nursing student’s passion for health advocacy drives earning LPN license
April Tinto has always gone above and beyond to care for others. Her compassionate and empathetic nature has served her well in caring for her son and her sister and as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home in Cornwall. . On Thursday, December 15, Tinto took her love for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Animal Rescue League issues Code Blue for Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa., – Due to the anticipated winter storm, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a code blue ordinance for the City of Reading for tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, from 7 to 11am. Any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must...
WFMZ-TV Online
First-of-its-kind 'selfie room' set to open in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township. "I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room. It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough...
WFMZ-TV Online
GRCA to host networking event with Berks commissioners
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance will host their annual networking breakfast with the Berks County Commissioners on January 13th. The event begins at 7:30am and will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Attendees will hear an update on the commissioners' goals for 2023, including economic development, Imagine...
mainlinetoday.com
A Neglected Farmhouse Becomes a Chester County Dream Home
This neglected farmhouse got a major glow-up. Photos by Jana Bannan. A previously uninhabitable Chester County farmhouse is reimagined to create a couple’s open-concept dream home. Resurrecting a tumbledown house is more complicated than building from the ground up, but there are distinct advantages. You can preserve the charm...
Muhlenberg Arts Board and Library team up for Holiday Trail of Lights fundraiser
The Muhlenberg Arts Board has teamed up with the Muhlenberg Community Library to organize a new fundraiser, the Holiday Trail of Lights. Participant’s are invited to purchase a ticket for a carload of fun. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:30pm participants need to stop by the Muhlenberg Community Library to get the map of pre-determined houses that have spectacular light displays throughout Muhlenberg Township.
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 0