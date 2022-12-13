ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

knightcrier.org

The Holiday Season at North Penn High School

The holiday season is recognized as “the most wonderful time of the year,” but what exactly makes it so wonderful? The different holidays have unique traditions that fill people with joy and make these cold months feel a lot warmer. One of North Penn’s many gifts is its diversity; during the holiday season, we can appreciate the different cultures and religions that come to make up our community and educate others on the different ways to celebrate in December.
LANSDALE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Renato’s Pizzaria to open this Friday in Glenside

Renato’s Pizzaria is opening for business this Friday. The new restaurant is located at 2601 Jenkintown Road, the former site of KNJ Pizza and Hana’s Kitchen & Pizzaria. Renato Estrada, a name familiar to many area residents, is the owner. He took over head chef responsibilities at Jerzee’s in 2009, and helped the sports bar establish a popular food presence around town.
GLENSIDE, PA
bctv.org

Crime Alert Berks Shop-with-a-Cop Event Set for Thursday Evening

The annual Crime Alert Berks County holiday Shop-with-a-Cop returns to Boscov’s North in Muhlenberg Township on Thursday, Dec. 15. Twenty-five elementary school students from 30 Berks public and parochial schools were selected to participate in the event. Each student receives a $100 Boscov’s gift card to buy presents for family members. A contingent of 50 law enforcement officers from departments covering the students’ school districts, as well as personnel from the district attorney’s, coroners’ and sheriff’s departments will be on hand to escort and assist the children in their gift selection process. South Heidelberg Police Chief Leon Grim recruited the law enforcement volunteers.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Animal Rescue League issues Code Blue for Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa., – Due to the anticipated winter storm, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has issued a code blue ordinance for the City of Reading for tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, from 7 to 11am. Any person who owns, possesses or has custody of a dog must...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First-of-its-kind 'selfie room' set to open in Berks

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township. "I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room. It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

GRCA to host networking event with Berks commissioners

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance will host their annual networking breakfast with the Berks County Commissioners on January 13th. The event begins at 7:30am and will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Attendees will hear an update on the commissioners' goals for 2023, including economic development, Imagine...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

A Neglected Farmhouse Becomes a Chester County Dream Home

This neglected farmhouse got a major glow-up. Photos by Jana Bannan. A previously uninhabitable Chester County farmhouse is reimagined to create a couple’s open-concept dream home. Resurrecting a tumbledown house is more complicated than building from the ground up, but there are distinct advantages. You can preserve the charm...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Muhlenberg Arts Board and Library team up for Holiday Trail of Lights fundraiser

The Muhlenberg Arts Board has teamed up with the Muhlenberg Community Library to organize a new fundraiser, the Holiday Trail of Lights. Participant’s are invited to purchase a ticket for a carload of fun. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:30pm participants need to stop by the Muhlenberg Community Library to get the map of pre-determined houses that have spectacular light displays throughout Muhlenberg Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
