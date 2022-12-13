Read full article on original website
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
ANA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens got the power play going again on Thursday, but fell 5-2 to the visiting Ducks. It was Montreal's second game in as many nights following a 3-2 loss in Ottawa 24 hours earlier, and head coach Martin St-Louis announced a pair of lineup changes ahead of puck drop. Rem Pitlick replaced Michael Pezzetta up front, and Jake Allen got the start between the pipes.
NHL
Kings Sign Forward Trevor Moore To a Five-Year Contract Extension
Moore's contract extension carries an AAV of $4,200,000 through the 2027-28 season. The LA Kings have signed forward Trevor Moore to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $4,200,000 through the 2027-28 season. Moore, 27, has appeared in all 32 games for the Kings this season,...
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
Klingberg helps Ducks defeat Canadiens, end road skid at 9
MONTREAL -- John Klingberg scored his second goal of the game at 10:55 of the third period to help the Anaheim Ducks to their second regulation win of the season, 5-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. Trevor Zegras assisted on goals by Troy Terry and Klingberg...
NHL
Marner 23-game point streak ends in Maple Leafs loss to Rangers
NEW YORK -- Mitchell Marner's team-record 23-game point streak ended and the Toronto Maple Leafs lost in regulation for the first time in 16 games, 3-1 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Rangers (16-10-5) won their fifth straight game behind two goals from Jimmy...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Struggles Continue in 7-0 Loss to Toronto
Alexander Kerfoot scored twice and goaltender Ilya Samsonov posted a 29-save shutout, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 7-0 victory over the Ducks tonight at Scotiabank Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss, Anaheim's second straight to open a four-game Canadian road trip, dropped the...
NHL
Stamkos extends point streak to 14, Lightning defeat Kraken
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 14 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Stamkos, who scored in the third period, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) during the streak. He had an 18-game point streak in 2009-10, the longest in Lightning history.
NHL
'Rivalry Series' Game Monday; Appearances Announced & Open Practice
The 'Rivalry Series' - featuring the women's national teams from the United States and Canada - is coming to Los Angeles on Monday night. Game time is 7 p.m. Prior to the game, in which the U.S. Women's National Team will host Canada at Crypto.com Arena, the LA Kings announced a series of local community appearances featuring players from Team USA and former professional hockey players who work for the Kings.
NHL
Letang has 2 points, Penguins hold off Panthers for 7th win in row
Malkin scores, leaves game with injury for Pittsburgh. Jake Guentzel netted 2 goals and Kris Letang recorded a goal and an assist in the Penguins' 4-2 win over the Panthers. Kris Letang had a goal and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-2 victory against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
Kempe scores twice, Kings rally past Bruins in shootout
BOSTON -- Adrian Kempe scored two goals for the Los Angeles Kings, who rallied for a 3-2 shootout win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 8:29 of the third, scoring on the rebound of Fiala's shot off a cross-ice pass from Anze Kopitar. He then tied it 2-2 at 17:50 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle during a 5-on-3 power play.
NHL
Ovechkin's son updates his goal counter before Capitals game on Thursday
4-year-old gets help from mom, Washington mascot Slapshot, puts smile on dad's face. Capitals fans salute Alex Ovechkin for reaching the 800-goal milestone, including his son Sergei unveiling a goal counter in Capital One Arena. 00:49 •. Sergei Ovechkin had a great assist at Capital One Arena on Thursday. Alex...
NHL
Luukkonen makes 39 saves, Sabres hold off Avalanche
DENVER -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres (14-14-2), who started a three-game road trip.
NHL
Hart's 48 saves help Flyers extend Devils skid to 4 games
Konecny scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period for Philadelphia. Travis Konecny netted a go-ahead goal in the 3rd period to lift the Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Devils. Carter Hart made 48 saves to help the Philadelphia Flyers hand the New Jersey Devils their fourth straight loss, 2-1 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday.
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Hagel talks Stamkos' leadership of Lightning on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Discusses how Lightning captain motivates teammates; Ovechkin's 800th goal also among topics on latest episode. Brandon Hagel is mesmerized and motivated by Steven Stamkos' leadership and play this season, especially during the Tampa Bay Lightning captain's active 14-game point streak. Hagel, the Lightning's 24-year-old forward, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and...
