The Overwatch 2 season two update has just been released, and it has good and bad news for many heroes and their fans. Doomfist looks more exciting with buffs to almost all his abilities, including his ultimate Meteor Strike, and Sojourn may finally be less of a headache with nerfs to her damage and range. Some other heroes like Zarya, Genji, and Junkrat received changes in the mid-season patch in November. But there are still 21 Overwatch heroes who have yet to receive any balance changes from Blizzard since Overwatch 2 was released. Some of them were changed significantly before the new version was released, but they have been left to the side since then.

9 DAYS AGO