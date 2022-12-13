Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Epic Games Introduces Metaverse-Oriented Programming Language Called Verse
Epic Games, developers behind the Unreal Engine and Fortnite, are creating a programming language to advance the metaverse. Verse has entered the family of Web3 programming languages that are paving the way. Competitors include Solidity, Clarity, Curry, Mercury, and Rust. Verse is an exciting new Web3 programming language. Its main...
PlayStation is afraid Xbox wants to make them 'more like Nintendo'
The deliberations over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision have given us some gems, like The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be a mid-sized game, Battlefield will never be as successful as Call of Duty, and even the estimated release window for Grand Theft Auto VI. Now, Sony's latest swipe at...
dailycoin.com
Web3 Content Platform COS.TV’s NFT Function Gains Popularity Among Creators in the Americas as Fan Management Tool
Contentos Foundation, a content blockchain project invested by Binance Labs, has achieved remarkable results in expanding COS.TV, a Web3 content platform created by Contentos Foundations, in the American market this year. COS.TV continues to attract users in the Americas, and is especially popular with creators in the Portuguese and Spanish-speaking markets. On COS.TV, which is built using blockchain technology, users can watch videos, leave comments, send gifts to creators and receive rewards in the form of COS tokens. The DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) content resolution function also allows users to directly participate in platform content management and receive token rewards for their contributions.
dailycoin.com
Introducing Nexera ID — A Smart Wallet That Will Usher In a New Era of Blockchain Adoption Focused on Privacy, Security and Self-Custody
AllianceBlock, the DeFi infrastructure hub building seamless gateways between decentralized and traditional finance, today has unveiled another innovative solution – Nexera ID. Nexera ID is a groundbreaking solution that utilizes a programmable smart wallet that promotes privacy, security and self-custody. Nexera ID is a next-generation digital wallet designed to...
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
dailycoin.com
Thetan Arena Celebrates Festive Season in Two New Campaigns
Popular Web3 esports MOBA Thetan Arena has announced the launching of two new campaigns celebrating the Christmas season. The Giftmas Fortune Wheel and Mythical Christmas events aim to make Christmas this year memorable for all players. The Web3 MOBA pioneer has shared that it’s eager to celebrate the season of...
dailycoin.com
Hardware Wallet HASHWallet Adds Support for Ardor, Ignis, and NXT
ESignus, the company behind HASHWallet, partnered with Jelurida to add support for its Ardor blockchain platform. HASHWallet will be one of the first hardware wallets to support Ardor. HASHWallet became one of the first wallets hardware wallets to support the tokens of the Ardor blockchain platform. Blockchain consultancy firm eSignus,...
dailycoin.com
Stader Labs Unveils Plan for a Decentralized, DeFi-friendly Liquid Staking Solution on Ethereum
Stader Labs, a leading multi-chain liquid staking protocol, has announced that it is launching its liquid staking solution, ETHx for Ethereum. This week, Stader Labs published its vision for Ethereum which sheds light on what to expect. The State of Ethereum Staking. Firstly, a glance at the state of Ethereum...
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
dailycoin.com
Investors Look to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) with 655% Presale Gains After FTX Collapse Leads To Price Fall for Fantom (FTM) and Cosmos (ATOM)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new and exciting investment opportunity, which has seen significant attention during its presale after seeing a 655% price increase. After initiating the pre-sale of ORBN tokens, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has attracted a lot of attention due to the positive reception of its value proposition.
IGN
Gearbox Announces Remnant 2 for 2023
Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have announced that looter shooter Remnant 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023. Revealed with a 30 second trailer (and an extended version available below) at The Game Awards 2022, the three-person cooperative shooter will make a return with even more deadly worlds, unique loot, and ghastly beasts.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
dailycoin.com
Choose Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Over Axie Infinity (AXS) and Chiliz (CHZ). Here’s Why?
Axie Infinity and Chiliz are both built around gaming fans. While Axie Infinity was created for online gamers, Chiliz is for sports fans. However, both blockchains have failed to entice their primary fanbase. On the other hand, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has created a brand around interoperability. The success of its presale and following stages of sale stand testament to the confidence it has induced in its investors. Here is why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is better than Axie Infinity and Chiliz.
IGN
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 Retribution New Weapons Showcase | Upload VR Showcase
Check out all the new ways to eviscerate zombies in this new weapons showcase for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 Retribution New Weapons Showcase. The new weapons include The Blessing pistol with its payback bonus, The Chosen knife with its launch bonus, La Boum shotgun with its payback bonus, a chainsaw, the Vera .416 Express rifle, a grenade launcher, Louisiana Kiss gloves, and The Devil's Paintbrush dual pistols. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 Retribution is now available on Meta Quest and is coming soon to Steam VR, PS VR, PS VR2, and PICO.
game-news24.com
Street Fighter 6 gets new characters for June, and offers pre-order bonuses to the launch of the June launch
Street Fighter 6 Dee Jay continues to beat opponents on the ground with the power of dance (pic: Capcom). No less than four new characters have been unveiled in Street Fighter 6, along with the official confirmation of the already leaked release date. You would think Capcom would have something...
dotesports.com
21 heroes remain untouched by balance updates since Overwatch 2 was released
The Overwatch 2 season two update has just been released, and it has good and bad news for many heroes and their fans. Doomfist looks more exciting with buffs to almost all his abilities, including his ultimate Meteor Strike, and Sojourn may finally be less of a headache with nerfs to her damage and range. Some other heroes like Zarya, Genji, and Junkrat received changes in the mid-season patch in November. But there are still 21 Overwatch heroes who have yet to receive any balance changes from Blizzard since Overwatch 2 was released. Some of them were changed significantly before the new version was released, but they have been left to the side since then.
What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?
The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
