Investors Look to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) with 655% Presale Gains After FTX Collapse Leads To Price Fall for Fantom (FTM) and Cosmos (ATOM)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new and exciting investment opportunity, which has seen significant attention during its presale after seeing a 655% price increase. After initiating the pre-sale of ORBN tokens, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has attracted a lot of attention due to the positive reception of its value proposition.
Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) price gains put Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX) in danger
There are many reasons to invest in the crypto market, but one of the most appealing is the potential for high returns. While there are many different cryptocurrencies to choose from, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers investors a number of advantages over others, such as Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX). In this article, we will discuss why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a top investor choice above Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX).
FTX's massive $256 million real-estate empire is up for grabs as Bahamian and US lawyers squabble over who should control it
FTX's portfolio of Bahamian properties represent some of the most tangible assets that can be liquidated and redistributed to creditors.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 11 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get in 2023.
All 11 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 due to a softening economy and lower demand for houses.
Mortgage Rates for Dec. 15, 2022: Rates Climb
A number of principal mortgage rates are higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw an increase. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of...
Elon Musk has sold nearly $40 billion of Tesla stock in under 14 months. That figure dwarfs the automaker's profits and rivals its underlying value.
Elon Musk has disposed of almost $40 billion of Tesla stock in under 14 months. That figure vastly exceeds Tesla's $9 billion of net income in the nine months to September. Musk appears to have sold Tesla shares to cover tax bills, buy Twitter, and service debts. Following his sales...
The U.S. housing market heads into 2023 still in correction mode—these 2 charts show what’s happening to home prices
The U.S. home price correction is sharper—and more widespread—than previously thought.
Stocks Soar After Inflation Falls More Than Expected. Here's What's Next
The stock market surged on Tuesday after a new report shows the pace of inflation continues to slow. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that consumer prices rose 0.1% between October and November, down from a rate of 0.4% the previous month. On a yearly basis, prices are up 7.1%, compared to an annual rate of 7.7% in October. Both the monthly and the annual rate of inflation were less than experts predicted.
Bitcoin Could Drop to $10K-$12K by Q1 2023, VanEck Says
The outlook for risk assets appears bright after Tuesday's U.S. inflation report that affirmed the expected slowing of the Federal Reserve's liquidity tightening. Bitcoin (BTC), however, could remain under pressure because several miners are likely to go bust, overshadowing improving macroeconomic conditions, according to investment giant VanEck. "Bitcoin will test...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX wants to sell some of its last remaining solvent businesses as its restructuring process picks up
FTX wants to sell some of its last functioning business units, according to a court filing. One of which is US derivatives platform LedgerX, which is considered one of FTX's most valuable assets. FTX's new CEO John Ray described the crumbled exchange as having "a complete failure of corporate controls."
Mortgage rates drop again on positive inflation and Fed data: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.31% for the week ending Dec. 15, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
Bitcoin Levels to Watch Ahead of Year's End
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun shares his bitcoin outlook as investors look to the end of the 2022. Plus, a closer look at whether there will be a Santa rally that bumps the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization up before year's end.
The Fed just made its last rate hike of the year. Here's what it means and what happens next.
Boy it's great to be in your inbox this morning. Phil Rosen here. I had two televisions running yesterday, with France drubbing Morocco on one screen, and Jerome Powell attempting to beat down markets on the other. What happened in the World Cup was fairly straightforward — and the Fed's...
Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'
Things could soon go from bad to worse for bitcoin (BTC) traders looking for bullish cues on technical charts. The cryptocurrency's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is falling fast and looks set to cross below the 200-week SMA for the first time on record. According to technical analysis theory, the...
All You Need To Know About Jetshare, The Private-Jet-Backed Crypto Project
In a world full of different projects, the cryptocurrency market is one of the most crowded financial markets. In spite of this, there are still a handful of very valuable projects that have the potential to 10x your investment in the short term. One of such projects is Jetshare. If...
Coinbase’s Prime Broker Platform Receives Industry Attestation Reports
Coinbase’s prime broker platform, Coinbase Prime, has received two System and Organization Control (SOC) attestation reports that verify that an organization follows industry best practices. Coinbase Prime received SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, according to a blog post on Tuesday. The reports are governed...
Mazars Suspends Audits for All Crypto Exchanges in an Accounting U-Turn
The auditing firm that confirmed Binance’s Proof-of-Reserves has suspended accounting activity for crypto exchanges. Binance is struggling to find an accounting firm that will conduct a Proof-of-Reserves report as they come under public scrutiny. Proof-of-Reserve Issues. In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, crypto exchanges have come under intense...
Embattled Crypto.com (CRO) Receives Payment Institution License in Brazil
Crypto.com received a Payment Institution License from the Central Bank of Brazil. The license will enable the exchange to continue offering regulated fiat wallet services for Brazilian customers. Crypto.com has been active in Brazil since November of last year, offering its customers Visa cards for making payments with local fiat...
FinTech Trends Towards Lowering Barriers for Brokers, Experts Say
Fintech provides the scale to make financial services more accessible, experts say. A major area of fintech disruption is brokerage trading, where fintech platforms reduce entry barriers. The rapid development of financial technology (fintech) over recent years has disrupted traditional financial markets and the trading industry. Thanks to digital platforms,...
