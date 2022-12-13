ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailycoin.com

Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) price gains put Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX) in danger

There are many reasons to invest in the crypto market, but one of the most appealing is the potential for high returns. While there are many different cryptocurrencies to choose from, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers investors a number of advantages over others, such as Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX). In this article, we will discuss why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a top investor choice above Eos (EOS) and Avalanche (AVAX).
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Dec. 15, 2022: Rates Climb

A number of principal mortgage rates are higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw an increase. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of...
Money

Stocks Soar After Inflation Falls More Than Expected. Here's What's Next

The stock market surged on Tuesday after a new report shows the pace of inflation continues to slow. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that consumer prices rose 0.1% between October and November, down from a rate of 0.4% the previous month. On a yearly basis, prices are up 7.1%, compared to an annual rate of 7.7% in October. Both the monthly and the annual rate of inflation were less than experts predicted.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Could Drop to $10K-$12K by Q1 2023, VanEck Says

The outlook for risk assets appears bright after Tuesday's U.S. inflation report that affirmed the expected slowing of the Federal Reserve's liquidity tightening. Bitcoin (BTC), however, could remain under pressure because several miners are likely to go bust, overshadowing improving macroeconomic conditions, according to investment giant VanEck. "Bitcoin will test...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Levels to Watch Ahead of Year's End

CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun shares his bitcoin outlook as investors look to the end of the 2022. Plus, a closer look at whether there will be a Santa rally that bumps the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization up before year's end.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'

Things could soon go from bad to worse for bitcoin (BTC) traders looking for bullish cues on technical charts. The cryptocurrency's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is falling fast and looks set to cross below the 200-week SMA for the first time on record. According to technical analysis theory, the...
dailycoin.com

All You Need To Know About Jetshare, The Private-Jet-Backed Crypto Project

In a world full of different projects, the cryptocurrency market is one of the most crowded financial markets. In spite of this, there are still a handful of very valuable projects that have the potential to 10x your investment in the short term. One of such projects is Jetshare. If...
CoinDesk

Coinbase’s Prime Broker Platform Receives Industry Attestation Reports

Coinbase’s prime broker platform, Coinbase Prime, has received two System and Organization Control (SOC) attestation reports that verify that an organization follows industry best practices. Coinbase Prime received SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, according to a blog post on Tuesday. The reports are governed...
dailycoin.com

Mazars Suspends Audits for All Crypto Exchanges in an Accounting U-Turn

The auditing firm that confirmed Binance’s Proof-of-Reserves has suspended accounting activity for crypto exchanges. Binance is struggling to find an accounting firm that will conduct a Proof-of-Reserves report as they come under public scrutiny. Proof-of-Reserve Issues. In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, crypto exchanges have come under intense...
dailycoin.com

Embattled Crypto.com (CRO) Receives Payment Institution License in Brazil

Crypto.com received a Payment Institution License from the Central Bank of Brazil. The license will enable the exchange to continue offering regulated fiat wallet services for Brazilian customers. Crypto.com has been active in Brazil since November of last year, offering its customers Visa cards for making payments with local fiat...
dailycoin.com

FinTech Trends Towards Lowering Barriers for Brokers, Experts Say

Fintech provides the scale to make financial services more accessible, experts say. A major area of fintech disruption is brokerage trading, where fintech platforms reduce entry barriers. The rapid development of financial technology (fintech) over recent years has disrupted traditional financial markets and the trading industry. Thanks to digital platforms,...

