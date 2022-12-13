Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Maple Finance Launches 2.0 After Defaults on the Platform
Maple Finance releases its much-awaited protocol upgrade — Maple 2.0. Maple 2.0 introduces a modular smart contract architecture, making for better integration with other DeFi protocols. The upgrade also brings changes to the withdrawal and default recovery process, making the entire process much quicker. Undercollateralized lending platform Maple Finance...
TechCrunch
Coinbase launches asset recovery tool for unsupported Ethereum-based tokens
“ERC-20 token” is technical terminology for any cryptocurrency created using the Ethereum blockchain. While Coinbase supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies, there are thousands that it doesn’t. The ERC-20 self-service asset recovery tool allows customers to recover different kinds of tokens sent to a Coinbase address. “It’s been a pain...
u.today
Almost $2 Billion out of Binance After Criminal Charges News: Details
Crypto analytics portal Nansen reports a large outflow of funds from leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours. It reported a net outflow of $1.6 billion, and that is just in ERC20 tokens and ETH itself. Total outflows over the last seven days are almost $2 billion, which,...
decrypt.co
‘99% of People' Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
“Holding your own crypto in your wallet is not risk-free,” said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao today during a Twitter spaces. Binance chief Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has suggested users are more likely to lose crypto by holding it in a cold wallet than by putting it on a centralized exchange.
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
SEC Charges FinTwit Bros in $100 Million Pump and Dump Scheme
Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report, in particular, is a platform where some of the brightest minds in finance come to share their own thoughts and trade ideas with the rest of the financial Twitter community. There is also the other side of Twitter, where charlatans with large followings take...
Binance intentionally put rival crypto exchange FTX out of business, Kevin O'Leary has testified
"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary said Binance intentionally put rival crypto exchange FTX out of business. FTX was forced to repurchase $3 billion in shares from Binance, he told a US Senate committee Wednesday. The billionaire, who was a spokesman for FTX, has said he lost almost $10 million in...
The WHO just released a stark new warning about strep cases afflicting children around the world and warns countries to ‘be vigilant’
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also looking into a "possible increase" in such cases among children, according to the agency's website Thursday.
coingeek.com
Binance to US authorities: Prosecute us and ‘crypto’ will collapse
U.S. authorities are reportedly split on when to file money laundering charges against the Binance digital assets exchange, which is arguing that taking it down could bring down the whole ‘crypto’ house of cards. On Monday, Reuters reported that officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance Customers Withdraw Over $2 Billion Following Criminal Charges
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has recorded a huge amount of withdrawals in the last week and the most withdrawals in one day since June, reports cryptocurrency analytics platform Nansen. The failures of two of the major cryptocurrencies this year–Terra Luna and UST–as well as hedge funds and numerous other crypto...
u.today
Almost Half of Shiba Inu Supply Gone Now, 60 Trillion Left to Destroy
dailycoin.com
FTX CEO Makes Revealing Statements in US House Testimony
In the recent FTX hearing, John Ray revealed irregular business activities of FTX. In Ray’s words, the funds were deposited directly into Alameda Research, not FTX. Ray testified that Alameda invested in struggling cryptocurrency firms with funds belonging to non-U.S. customers. The CEO estimated that the mismanaged funds exceeded...
dailycoin.com
Dutch Central Bank Declares KuCoin is Not “Legally Registered” in the Netherlands
Dutch Central Bank has warned about KuCoin’s activities, stating the exchange did not register as required. According to a DNB investigation, KuCoin violated the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act. The DNB warned citizens not to use the cryptocurrency exchange. DNB has yet to take steps against KuCoin. Centralized...
dailycoin.com
Embattled Crypto.com (CRO) Receives Payment Institution License in Brazil
Crypto.com received a Payment Institution License from the Central Bank of Brazil. The license will enable the exchange to continue offering regulated fiat wallet services for Brazilian customers. Crypto.com has been active in Brazil since November of last year, offering its customers Visa cards for making payments with local fiat...
In balmy Puerto Rico, diehards shrug off the crypto winter: ‘We’re not worried’
On a humid December evening in Puerto Rico, more than 100 cryptocurrency and blockchain aficionados gathered at a mansion within a gated, jungle-like enclave of San Juan. A local band played softly while waiters served hors d’oeuvres to attendees who paid as much as $3,000 to attend CoinAgenda Caribbean, a three-day conference promising a VIP experience of networking opportunities and fireside chats about the future of the industry.
Read the full memo the CEO of Binance sent to staffers after the exchange was hit by more than $1 billion of withdrawals in a day amid the FTX fiasco
In the memo, CZ wrote that Binance expects "the next several months to be bumpy." He added that the company will "get past this challenging period."
dailycoin.com
Animoca Brands and TinyTap to Disrupt Education with Auction of Second Set of Publisher NFTs Starting 15 December 2022
Animoca Brands, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, and its subsidiary TinyTap, the leading platform for user-generated educational games, today announced that the second series of teacher-authored Publisher NFTs will be auctioned on OpenSea starting at 19:00 (EST) on 15 December 2022. TinyTap provides...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Is Uninvestable Right Now, Strategist Says
Path Trading Partners co-founder and Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino says while bitcoin (BTC) is uninvestable in the short term, "that's not a negative on the space." Long term, he compares bitcoin to gold. Plus, Iaccino's reaction to audit firm Mazars pausing work for crypto clients.
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
BBC
Social media influencers charged with $100m stock scheme
A group of social media influencers has been charged with conspiring to manipulate stock prices in an alleged scheme that netted them $114m (£90m). The eight men hyped market-traded securities online to followers without disclosing they planned to sell once prices rose, say prosecutors. The influencers, aged 23-38, posted...
