Saint Louis, MO

csl.edu

Ordination, commissioning anniversaries celebrated

The Concordia Seminary, St. Louis campus celebrated significant ordination and commissioning anniversaries of seven faculty, three emeriti faculty and two staff members Nov. 30 in the Chapel of St. Timothy and St. Titus. In total, the honored faculty and staff have served the church a combined 410 years. In his...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
csl.edu

Repentance is focus of 2023 Pre-Lenten Workshop

How do you live a life of repentance? This question will serve as the main theme of the 2023 Pre-Lenten Workshop for pastors, “Honest Repentance,” set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on the campus of Concordia Seminary, St. Louis. Workshop presenter Dr. David Maxwell,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Student struck near Alton Middle School

An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
ALTON, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Clayco Announces Grand Opening of Delmar DivINe Redevelopment, Former Site of St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis’ West End Neighborhood

Clayco recently hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Delmar DivINe, a mixed-use redevelopment of St. Louis’ former St. Luke’s Hospital resulting from a partnership between Clayco and Build-a-Bear Workshop Founder Maxine Clark. The 310,000-square-foot building is now home to 150 apartments, space for 33 nonprofit tenants, and retail storefronts along Delmar Boulevard. The mission of its revitalization is to encourage community development and social improvement, and act as a meeting place for talented social innovators and local organizations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior

The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. St. Louis police need help locating a missing senior. The University City Police Department requires your assistance in locating a missing male. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The difference …. The words “wishing” and “hoping” are often...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

The Urge to be an entrepreneur: A musician turned hot dog restaurateur builds a St. Louis classic

Steve Ewing spent years in the ‘90s meeting fans outside of concert venues on the road with The Urge, a St. Louis punk-ska-rock band that toured across the country. But in 2008, the band’s lead singer was meeting fans in a slightly different setting — selling hot dogs out of a chrome cart outside of the Procter & Gamble factory on Grand Ave. in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

2 Laod Eats is 2 good 2 be ignored

On the back patio of beloved Morgan Ford dive bar, Bootleggin’ Bob's, you’ll find an unexpected gem: 2 Laod Eats. Step up to the makeshift kitchen, place an order and soon you’ll be met with some of the best – and only – Laotian food in St. Louis. Restaurant industry veteran Christina Manisisaket brings her own passion and vivacity while she spreads awareness about her culture through her pop-up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

