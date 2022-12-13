ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Snowplow contest winners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some include movie references, some are musician-inspired, but all of the 2022 snowplow names use wordplay to make us smile during these snowy months. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced the winners of the second annual Name-A-Snowplow contest. North Dakotans had the...
Behind the scenes: North Dakota Outdoors calendar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Outdoors calendar is always popular with outdoors men and women at this time of year. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has produced and printed an outdoor calendar for nearly 40 years. “What’s attractive about it is quality of photos, top notch...
Community meetings scheduled on proposed Sanford/Fairview merger

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the dates, times, and locations of the public meetings about the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. The four public meetings will be held in Saint Paul, Bemidji, Worthington, and Grand Rapids in January 2023.
The snow benefits North Dakota tourism and recreational activities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The calm after the storm will provide many with perfect conditions for outdoor winter recreation. It’s hard to see the fun in snow flurries like these, but Mike Jensen from North Dakota Tourism says the snow is perfect for many outdoor activities. “Downhill skiing, cross...
