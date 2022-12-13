Read full article on original website
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Opinion: In A Toxic or Abusive Relationship Victims Often Use Specific Phrases
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With No Boundaries
When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.
Opinion: Anyone Can Perish At the Hands of A Narcissistic Abuser
Watching the Gabby Petito caseplay out in real-time and seeing footage released following her death was heartbreaking. Those of us who were/are also victims of domestic violence watched the videos of her sobbing, and it was a scene that was all too familiar.
Fear Of Being Alone
Many people are scared to be lonely. The fear of loneliness can be so great that it keeps people from being themselves and from forming meaningful relationships. People may feel like they have to put on a persona to be liked or to fit in. They may also be scared of the pain that comes with being alone.
Opinion: The Narcissist Discard Leaves Victims In Despair And Confusion
A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.
Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond
Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.
Opinion: Healing After A Toxic Relationship Often Requires Victims To Change Their Inner Selves
There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.
Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda is Potentially Dangerous
When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.
Opinion: Attracting Damaged or Toxic Partners Happens For Multiple Reasons
For almost a decade, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.
Living with the Agony of Heartbreak
You'll never be free of the wound, but a thriving life is still possible. It’s rather difficult to get worked up over Katya: the Bulgarian expatriate who spoke five languages and physically resembled a love child spawned by Isabella Rossellini and Barbara Feldon. But, as a matter of fact, the breakup brutalized me. The reason why? It turned out that my billfold just didn't have the kind of girth to please her.
