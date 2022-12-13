Forty-five future nursing professionals recently were recognized with their nursing pins after completing the Blinn College District Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Program. “The nursing profession needs dedicated caregivers like these graduates who exemplify a commitment to selflessness and compassion,” said Dr. Karla Ross, ADN Program Director. “Each day they have risen to the challenges that came their way, and our faculty is proud to supply them with the knowledge, skills, and support necessary to embark on rewarding careers.”

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO