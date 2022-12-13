ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Blinn Paramedic Program recognizes 20 graduates with pinning ceremony

The Blinn College District Paramedic Program recently welcomed 20 new graduates to the profession during a pinning ceremony held at the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building at Texas A&M-RELLIS. Each graduate earned their paramedic technology certificate or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Associate in Applied Science degree, which qualifies them for entry-level...
Blinn recognizes 45 Associate Degree Nursing graduates with pinning ceremony

Forty-five future nursing professionals recently were recognized with their nursing pins after completing the Blinn College District Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Program. “The nursing profession needs dedicated caregivers like these graduates who exemplify a commitment to selflessness and compassion,” said Dr. Karla Ross, ADN Program Director. “Each day they have risen to the challenges that came their way, and our faculty is proud to supply them with the knowledge, skills, and support necessary to embark on rewarding careers.”
