FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay Area health officials urge protection against winter respiratory viruses
Health officials in all 11 counties in the greater Bay Area urged the region’s residents Thursday to protect themselves from COVID-19, flu, and other respiratory viruses during the winter holidays. In a joint statement, the health officials from all 11 counties and the city of Berkeley — which operates...
Local with Lisa | Welcome to Piedmont!
Even with rain, wind, clouds and cold temps, the warmth and strength of this community was clear. The invites went out, the ice cream truck was booked and rain was in the forecast. Panicked, I reached out to my good friend Ryan Phillips, a meteorologist for NBC in Miami, who confirmed it would rain during the party I was hosting for my clients.
School Board | Farewells, superintendent search update, and more
The Piedmont Unified Board of Education recognized outgoing board members Amal Smith and Megan Pillsbury at its Dec. 14 meeting. See the Exedra recap below:. Both served on the board during the pandemic, what was arguably the most challenging period for public school officials across the country in recent memory. Smith and Pillsbury reflected on that time in an Exedra interview earlier this week:
All invited to swearing in and reception for new Piedmont elected officials
The public is invited to a reception celebrating newly elected officials and honoring outgoing Mayor Teddy Gray King following a special meeting of the City Council on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. according to a notice from the City of Piedmont on Friday. Both the meeting and reception will...
School Board honors Pillsbury, Smith
Things got a bit emotional at the Piedmont Unified School District Board of Education meeting on Dec. 14. To the point that board members were passing a box of tissues around the dais. It was the final meeting for board members Megan Pillsbury and Amal Smith and time was set...
Thank you to our advertisers
The Piedmont Exedra News would like to recognize the companies who have chosen to advertise their goods and services on our site. We appreciate their business — and wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year!. Sarah Abel and Julie Gardner | Compass. The Heafey Baum Group | Compass.
Give blood for the holidays
During this season of gift-giving, consider starting a new tradition of giving lifesaving blood. Sign up for a Christmas Eve Red Cross blood drive hosted by the Piedmont Recreation Department, and spend the holiday knowing that your new tradition may give another the most precious gift of all. Blood donations...
Linda Park gets a landscape upgrade
Update from the City of Piedmont on Friday, Dec. 16:. Stop by and enjoy the newly installed lawn area, native plantings, and views from the new benches and picnic table. This is Piedmont’s first sheet mulched project in a public park where we removed excessive lawn and replaced it with native plantings, drip irrigation, and mulch.
‘Tis the season for porch pirates
The Piedmont Police Department reminds residents to be vigilant as holiday packages arrive on doorsteps. A few simple actions can help thwart package thieves:. Talk to your neighbors! Keep each other updated about any package thefts in your area. Offer to pick up a neighbor’s packages while they’re away....
