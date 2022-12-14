ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Basketball scoreboard: North Hall girls clobber Cedar Shoals for region victory

By Bill Murphy
The Times
 3 days ago
North Hall’s Athena Vachtsevonas knocked down three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 15 points in a 57-43 win against Cedar Shoals on Tuesday in Athens.

Also in double digits, Kristina Peach scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the Lady Trojans.

Up next, North Hall hosts Johnson at 7 p.m. Friday.

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 61, FORSYTH CENTRAL 34: Mia Williams had 20 points, four rebounds and two blocks for the Lady Bears on Tuesday.

Audrey Graham and Emma Reynolds each added nine points for Cherokee Bluff.

CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 61, FORSYTH CENTRAL 50: Carlos Marlow had 22 points and seven boards for the Bears on Friday, while Cooper Glover chipped in 12 points (six in the fourth quarter).

Boston Kersh had seven points and 10 rebounds for the Bears.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts East Hall on Friday.

JEFFERSON BOYS 70, FLOWERY BRANCH 64: Jeremiah Ware had a team-high 14 points for the Falcons on Tuesday.

Jayden Gudz, Tyleek Worth and Fe' Honors each chipped in 11 points for Flowery Branch.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 42, KILLIAN HILL CHRISTIAN 38: Ellie Roberts had 15 points and six rebounds for the Lady Lightning on Tuesday. Also in double figures, Camille Hoffmann had 13 points and 18 rebounds for Lanier Christian.

Up next, Lanier Christian takes part in the Jingle Bells tournament Friday at Sugar Hill Christian.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

Gainesville, GA
