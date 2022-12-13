Read full article on original website
City of Sedalia Notes Holiday Schedule
City of Sedalia offices will be closed in observance of the holidays beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at 10:45 a.m. and all day on Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (observed) and Monday, Jan. 2 New Year’s Day (observed). All trash pick-ups for the week of Dec. 19 and the week...
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
A Magical Drive Thru Xmas Light Display Could Be Missouri’s Best?
When the sun goes down, and it is really dark outside, it sure is nice to check out Christmas lights. The brighter, the better. Well, maybe not Christmas Vacation bright, but you get the idea. Now we have the Light Up Liberty drive through that is very nice every year, but if you would like to drive to see another one, you may find that North Pole Acres in Oak Grove Missouri will be worth the 1 hour drive.
Want Fish & Chips? Missouri’s On The Hook Food Truck May Be For You
I was scrolling through my Facebook the other day, and an event popped up that they thought I would be interested in. Truthfully, I don't know how their algorithm works, or why certain things pop up on my feed, and I don't care to know. But this was a Facebook event telling me that On The Hook was going to be bringing their Fish and Chips food truck was going to be in Sedalia. I thought I would try them out.
City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed
The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
Snow Removal Plan in Place at Heckart Center
The Sedalia Park Board met Thursday night at the Heckart Community Center with four members present and one via cell phone. The meeting was postponed by one week due to several members under the weather last week. Also, the November meeting was canceled, therefore the board approved the minutes from their Oct. 13 meeting and paid bills for October and November.
Sedalia’s Hidden Gems: Coffee Port Café
You guys, I've never really been a coffee person. I mean, I like it fine. The smell is amazing. My boyfriend drinks it every day, pretty much all day long. But then, he might have a problem. And clearly he has problems in judgement because he's dating me on purpose. But I like coffee, too. I have some candies in my desk drawer in my office that are latte flavored. And somebody always makes coffee in the break room. But I never really drink that much of it, I guess it just wasn't my thing. Now hot teas, that is more my thing. But it can be hard to find just the right spot for YOUR thing, right? Right.
Small Businesses In Sedalia Can Grow With New Suites Building Downtown
If you're a hair stylist, barber, massage therapist, or have a small business or a profession where you need some type of location for customers to visit. That can be a barrier to starting your own business. Well, one building in downtown Sedalia aims to change that for the small business person just getting started.
Malfunction Aboard B-2 Forces Emergency Landing at WAFB
A B-2 Stealth Bomber on a routine flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base Saturday. WAFB reported that an in-flight malfunction required an emergency landing at the base, located near Knob Noster. Upon landing, a fire broke out on the B-2, prompting the WAFB...
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
