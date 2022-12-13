ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
boropark24.com

New Legislation Helps Eligible Voters Have Their Vote Counted

This month, Governor Hochul signed new legislation ensuring that the New Yorker's votes will be counted even in an incorrect polling location - provided they vote in the correct county and assembly district. Voting can get confusing, especially when you have to ensure you are at the correct polling station....

Comments / 0

Community Policy