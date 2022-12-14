ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Marcus Mariota left Falcons after benching

Marcus Mariota has long been known as a selfless, team-first player. But the events following his benching by the Atlanta Falcons has led to questions regarding the quarterback. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported in an article published on Tuesday that Mariota left the Falcons (at least temporarily) following his benching....
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

TE Jackson Long Finds a New Home in Atlanta

Amidst high school recruits last weekend, transfer tight end Jackson Long found his home during an official visit weekend. Long, former USF Bull, committed to the Yellow Jackets quickly after being in the portal. The connections run deep and the desire for success was something that Long saw immediately in Brent Key and his staff, including his father Kevin who played with Coach Chris Weinke at Florida State.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Jerry Jones: ‘Odell’s going to join us’

After the Odell Beckham Jr. market looked to be cooling, Jerry Jones is accelerating it to the point he expects the eight-year veteran to sign with the Cowboys soon. Jones had said Beckham playing in the regular season would factor in heavily to a Cowboys signing, but even after OBJ made comments indicating he would prefer to join a team with the intent of preparing for the playoffs, the longtime owner expects this agreement to go through.
NBC Sports

Marcus Mariota situation confuses many

On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball champ scores 54 points off the bench

Quinn Cook hasn't been on an NBA regular-season roster since 2021, but at 29 years old, he's a top remaining free agent. And the former captain guard for the 2015 Duke basketball national champs may have helped his chances to land back in the league this season via his most recent performance in the Chinese Basketball Association.
DURHAM, NC
New York Post

David Jacoby leaving ESPN after 23 years: ‘It’s time’

David Jacoby has no regrets about moving on from ESPN. The commentator and producer, who served as the co-host of the daily talk show “Jalen & Jacoby” alongside NBA analyst Jalen Rose, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways. “It’s time,” Jacoby wrote. “After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next.” In a statement, ESPN said the final episode of “Jalen & Jacoby”...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young tweets vulgar reaction to fine from NBA

Trae Young is not exactly having the best month of December. The Atlanta Hawks star Young was fined this week by the NBA over an incident at the end of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Hawks teammate A.J. Griffin converted an impossible buzzer-beater with just 0.5 seconds on the clock in overtime to give Atlanta the dramatic 123-122 win.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

