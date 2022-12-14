Read full article on original website
Report: Marcus Mariota left Falcons after benching
Marcus Mariota has long been known as a selfless, team-first player. But the events following his benching by the Atlanta Falcons has led to questions regarding the quarterback. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported in an article published on Tuesday that Mariota left the Falcons (at least temporarily) following his benching....
TE Jackson Long Finds a New Home in Atlanta
Amidst high school recruits last weekend, transfer tight end Jackson Long found his home during an official visit weekend. Long, former USF Bull, committed to the Yellow Jackets quickly after being in the portal. The connections run deep and the desire for success was something that Long saw immediately in Brent Key and his staff, including his father Kevin who played with Coach Chris Weinke at Florida State.
Jerry Jones: ‘Odell’s going to join us’
After the Odell Beckham Jr. market looked to be cooling, Jerry Jones is accelerating it to the point he expects the eight-year veteran to sign with the Cowboys soon. Jones had said Beckham playing in the regular season would factor in heavily to a Cowboys signing, but even after OBJ made comments indicating he would prefer to join a team with the intent of preparing for the playoffs, the longtime owner expects this agreement to go through.
NBC Sports
Marcus Mariota situation confuses many
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Panthers plan to conduct an expansive search to replace Matt Rhule
The Panthers’ climb back into relative contention — due to the NFC South’s collective struggles — stands to boost Steve Wilks‘ chances of becoming the first interim HC to stay on as his team’s full-time leader in six years. But that is not considered the most likely path for the Panthers.
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined for bumping referee in Chiefs game
Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy took off his helmet on the field and bumped a referee during the team's game against the KC Chiefs.
DeKalb youth football team is the best. Again.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They might be the future faces of the NFL. The Central DeKalb Jaguars. Also known as The Lambo Boyz. That’s short for Lamborghini. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We fight and practice because practice makes perfect,” tight end Ronnie...
UGA Players Defend Jalen Carter After Todd McShay's Comments
Earlier this week Todd McShay made some comments about Jalen Carter that could effect his draft stock. His teammates quickly took to twitter to respond.
Duke basketball champ scores 54 points off the bench
Quinn Cook hasn't been on an NBA regular-season roster since 2021, but at 29 years old, he's a top remaining free agent. And the former captain guard for the 2015 Duke basketball national champs may have helped his chances to land back in the league this season via his most recent performance in the Chinese Basketball Association.
Georgia high school football championship games to return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — High school football title games in Georgia will move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting next year. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference held by the Georgia High School Association at the Falcons stadium on Thursday afternoon. The contract will be for three years. The stadium will also hold the girls flag football championship.
Bucks F Joe Ingles (knee) nearing season debut
Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is nearing his return from a torn left ACL and could play Monday against New
ESPN's Todd McShay Says Top NFL Draft Prospect May Have 'Character Issues'
Every year there's one or two NFL Draft prospects put through the wringer because of supposed "character issues." Last year, Oregon and now New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was the unlikely culrpit. But those rumors of his character flaws were quickly dispelled. This year, another ...
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson reveal the largest source of income in their post-playing careers
Both Barnes and Jackson said that their podcast "All The Smoke" is easily their biggest source of revenue right now
David Jacoby leaving ESPN after 23 years: ‘It’s time’
David Jacoby has no regrets about moving on from ESPN. The commentator and producer, who served as the co-host of the daily talk show “Jalen & Jacoby” alongside NBA analyst Jalen Rose, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he and ESPN mutually agreed to part ways. “It’s time,” Jacoby wrote. “After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next.” In a statement, ESPN said the final episode of “Jalen & Jacoby”...
Trae Young tweets vulgar reaction to fine from NBA
Trae Young is not exactly having the best month of December. The Atlanta Hawks star Young was fined this week by the NBA over an incident at the end of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Hawks teammate A.J. Griffin converted an impossible buzzer-beater with just 0.5 seconds on the clock in overtime to give Atlanta the dramatic 123-122 win.
Report: Chiefs designate WR Mecole Hardman for return
This opens Hardman’s 21-day window to be activated from IR. A return at some point in the near future would be expected, given the team’s previously stated hope that his time on the sidelines would not extend through the remainder of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Week 9 with an abdominal injury.
Look: Football World Is Crushing ESPN's Todd McShay This Week
Speculating which players will land where in the NFL Draft is a hobby many fans pick up when the college football season ends. If fans aren't concocting their own mock draft, they turn those of football analysts, like Todd McShay. But the ESPN senior analyst missed the mark on his review of Georgia ...
CBS Sports
NFL owners get defensive after scouting combine is compared to 'slave auction' by league exec Troy Vincent
IRVING, Texas -- Several NFL team owners took offense Wednesday at league meetings when NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent referred to the NFL scouting combine as having characteristics of a "slave auction," multiple people present in the room told CBS Sports. Vincent spoke to ownership Wednesday...
Pro Football Rumors
