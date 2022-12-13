This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.

24 DAYS AGO