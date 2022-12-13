ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blavity.com

TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips

Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
ALABAMA STATE
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner

We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Mashed

Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season

Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
TODAY.com

14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday

It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.

