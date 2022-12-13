Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas gift exchange leaves woman furious when she receives a $3 present after spending $50
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were friends with a couple who had exquisite taste. They only bought themselves the best of everything. However, when they bought gifts for anyone outside the family, they bought only the cheapest gifts money could buy.
blavity.com
TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips
Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Sisters Thought They Scored a Gorgeous Piece of Wooden Furniture but They Ended Up Unlocking a Mystery
Now, they’re hunting for answers.
Woman Re-Gifts "Cheap" Necklace and Asks for It Back After Finding Out It Was Worth More Than She Thought
One gift guide says that giving gifts worth between $20 and $40 to immediate family members is the sweet spot. People spend an average of about $659 on gifts each year for family, friends, and coworkers.
Woman on Welfare Shamed for 'Buying Loaf of Bread' Over Giving Sister-in-Law Birthday Card
How much leniency should be given to others who are struggling financially?. The state of today's economy is making it harder and harder for more people to pay their general bills and make ends meet. The United States is seeing a dramatic reduction in savings funds across the country, even lower than pre-pandemic levels.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Thrillist
Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner
We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
CNBC
This 28-year-old built a side hustle that brings in $30,000 a month: 'I only have to work 6 hours a week'
Before the pandemic, I worked at an ad-tech startup in California and made $240,000 a year, including sales commission. But as the country went into lockdown in March 2020, so did many of my retail, restaurant and entertainment clients. Even after putting in long hours, I struggled to meet my sales quota.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
I've been on more than 50 cruises. Here are the 9 things I never buy on board.
As an avid cruiser, I splurge on onboard luxuries like fine dining, spa services, and cocktails. However, I try to plan where to spend my money ahead of time to avoid upcharges. Some balconies, unlimited drink packages, and souvenirs aren't worth the extra cost.
30 Stocking Stuffers for Under $10 (That People Actually Want)
Christmas is coming soon. And although you might have gifts to place beneath the tree, what about the stockings? Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowMore: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes...
Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season
Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
TODAY.com
14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday
It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
Comments / 0