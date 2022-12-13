ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ryerecord.com

Rooted in Rye

Rex Gedney’s forebears settled in Rye in 1690, more than half a century after they’d arrived in Salem, Mass. Rex loved growing up in Rye. As a teenager, his very first job was at Sunrise Pizza. “I worked for the original owner, Burt Scalisi. Sunrise didn’t deliver; yet, when I turned 16, Mr. Scalisi asked me to drive orders to longtime customers. There were lots of them.” Rex also worked at Playland, part-time, full-time over summers, and for architect Robert Crozier.
RYE, NY
ryerecord.com

Open for Business: Vincent’s Fine Jewelry, A Conversation Piece

A newly opened and very stylish shop brings extra sparkle to downtown Rye this holiday season. Vincents Fine Jewelry co-owner Vincent Perugini says his selections are “for the fashionable woman who understands trends, recognizes craftsmanship, and wants to express herself with fine jewelry.”. When Perugini leased the prime retail...
RYE, NY
ryerecord.com

Dogs in the People’s Park

As I read the article about the “Dog Park” in the December 2 issue, I was confused. Where in Rye is a dog park? Having lived here for almost 50 years I thought I knew just about every square mile of my lovely city — guess not. Then, as I continued to read the article, I realized that the gentleman was referring to beautiful Rye Town Park. I know, I’m being sarcastic, but a great deal of the article left me shaking my head in disbelief.

Comments / 0

Community Policy