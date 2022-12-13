ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
PopCrush

Taylor Swift’s Newest Wax Figure Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Fans don't know how to feel about the latest, scarily uncanny wax figure of Taylor Swift. Madame Tussauds Dubai announced the addition of Swift to their celebrity lineup Dec. 6, according to Billboard. The wax figure depicts Swift in khaki pants and a red sequined top with her iconic acoustic...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Elle

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into their domestic life. On Friday, November 25, Alwyn shared a shot on his Instagram Stories of what looks like his ankle and a black and white kitty cat snuggled up to it. The cat reportedly belongs to Taylor Swift and his name is Benjamin.
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
extratv

Zac Brown Engaged to Kelly Yazdi (Report)

Country singer Zac Brown, 44, is leveling up in his relationship with model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31. Earlier this year, Brown popped the question to Yazdi — but the news didn’t break until now!. A source told People magazine, “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago. It...
HAWAII STATE
E! News

Adele Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Seeing Shania Twain in Crowd of Her Las Vegas Concert

Watch: Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name. That does impress her much. Last week, Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, performing to an audience of 4,000 fans. But most recently, the "Easy On Me" singer had a fangirl moment of her own after finding out Shania Twain attended one of her concerts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Taylor Swift Will Direct and Write a Film for Disney

There’s no denying that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars around today. She’s an accomplished singer and songwriter who has been in the spotlight since she was fifteen. And now, she’s getting ready to add another job description to her resumé as she prepares to direct her first feature film.
Newsweek

Taylor Swift Tickets Near NYC Reach Past $76K on StubHub

Taylor Swift fans were whipped into a frenzy earlier this week as they scrambled to purchase tickets to her upcoming tour. Many were left disappointed. The good news for those who missed out is that there are still tickets available for purchase on the ticket resale site StubHub. The bad news is that the good seats could cost you upward of tens of thousands of dollars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOEL 950 AM

Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour

Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy