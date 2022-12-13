ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Baker Mayfield slated to start for Rams vs. Packers on Monday

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9cTn_0jhekrIK00

Baker Mayfield is back in prime time.

Days after taking over the Rams offense early in Thursday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles quarterback is slated to start for his new team on Monday. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that John Wolford is still dealing with a neck injury and that Mayfield's in line to start against the Green Bay Packers.

It's a remarkable circumstance for the former No. 1 pick, who was traded by the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers last offseason then released before finishing a full season with Carolina. The Panthers benched Mayfield because of his poor performance then waived him in time for the Rams to claim him last week.

Mayfield joined the Rams on Wednesday then took over for Wolford after a single offensive series on Thursday. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown to Van Jefferson that capped a 98-yard go-ahead drive to complete a 17-16 come-from-behind win.

The effort certainly made in impression on McVay.

“What a quick study,” McVay said of Mayfield after the game. “He just got here five minutes ago and figured out a way to be able to do some special things tonight.”

The effort was one of Mayfield's strongest in recent memory and snapped a six-game losing streak for the reigning champion Rams, who are reeling after winning the Super Bowl and playing without injured starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. McVay noted Wolford's lingering neck injury while naming Mayfield the starter, but it's hard to imagine that Mayfield wouldn't have gotten the green light regardless of Wolford's status.

If Wolford is indeed ruled out, the Rams will likely enter Monday's games with just two active quarterbacks. Bryce Perkins will back up Mayfield.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Week 15 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Patriots' last-second blunder, Vikings' unbelievable comeback & Trevor Lawrence has officially arrived

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Week 15 got off to a weird start in the NFL right away. Saturday's triple-header started off with the 10-win Minnesota Vikings instantly falling into a 33-0 hole at home against a struggling Indianapolis Colts team. Well they came back and ended up winning 39-36 and the weekend's games continued to get stranger from there; most notably by the absolutely wild finish in Las Vegas as the Raiders surprised the New England Patriots thanks to a Chandler Jones defensive touchdown on a play in which Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers threw an ill-advised lateral pass as the clock hit double-zeroes.
WGAU

Giants are in prime position to make playoffs after hanging on to beat Commanders

At some point, whatever anyone wants to say about the New York Giants and how they've gotten to their record doesn't matter much. The Giants had a huge game on Sunday night against the Washington Commanders. The two teams had identical 7-5-1 records coming in. The winner would be in great position for a wild-card spot in the NFC. The Giants had to go on the road and find a way to win against a division rival that, if you trust advanced stats, is better than them.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
COLUMBUS, OH
WGAU

Disastrous last play sums up day of mistakes by Patriots

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — New England coach Bill Belichick uttered the same word 10 times during a postgame press conference that lasted a little more than four minutes. It summed up the Patriots’ 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with by far the biggest miscue coming on the final play of the game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins snatched the ball inches from the ground and raced the other way. He could have played it safe and taken a knee or stepped out of bounds. But this wasn't the time or place — not for a guy who had never returned an interception for a touchdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WGAU

Bengals deal Tom Brady the type of loss he almost never has and look very ready to defend their AFC title

The Bengals were record-breakers in their 34-17 win over the Buccaneers. Prior to Sunday’s game, Tom Brady-led teams were 89-0 in games where they led by 17 points at any moment in the game. That particular record gets its first blemish in a game where it looked like the Buccaneers were going to be the story. Their defense was lights out in the first half of the game, Carlton Davis was giving Ja’Marr Chase the blues and it looked like the Buccaneers’ defense might be strong enough to actually win this team a playoff game or two in January.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Raiders stun New England after ridiculous Patriots mistake on frantic final play

The Las Vegas Raiders blew a 14-point lead on Sunday then rallied for a stunning victory over the New England Patriots on an absurd final play. With 3 seconds remaining in regulation of a game tied at 24-24, the Patriots had the ball at their own 44-yard line. Mac Jones handed off to Rhamondre Stevenson with New England apparently willing to settle for overtime. But they didn't get there. Stevenson ran through the Raiders defense inside the Las Vegas 35-yard line. He lateraled backward to receiver Jakobi Meyers who ran back toward midfield and launched the ball toward the 50-yard line.
WGAU

Burrow throws for 4 TDs, Bengals rally past Buccaneers 34-23

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals never blinked. Down 17 points early in the young quarterback’s first start against Tom Brady, the surging Bengals took advantage of uncharacteristic mistakes by the seven-time Super Bowl winner to shrug off a slow start and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 for their sixth straight victory Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

NFL Week 15 Sunday: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates and more as season enters stretch run

The NFL's Week 15 schedule is here, byes are gone and the playoffs begin in less than a month. All of that is cause for celebration as we enter the holiday season and the league's regular season enters the stretch run. Even without byes, it's still not as heavy a Sunday slate as the first three weeks of the season as Saturday NFL football is now upon us, with three games taking place on Dec. 17.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Alabama's Will Anderson and Bryce Young appear set to play in the Sugar Bowl

Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson appear to be bucking the trend of potential top-10 picks skipping bowl games. Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN that he isn’t expecting any players to opt out of the Crimson Tide’s Dec. 31 Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. That means that Young and Anderson are set to play. Both are widely expected to be among the first off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
108K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy