ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

An MLS player has made it to the World Cup final for the first time ever

By Andy Deossa, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEWQQ_0jhejyRC00

The growth of Major League Soccer continues to be highlighted, and the 2022 World Cup is only boosting that case.

Heading into the tournament, 36 MLS players were featured on rosters competing in Qatar. Some of the more notable ones were among those that have already shined on the world stage such as Gareth Bale, Xherdan Shaqiri, Hector Herrera among others. But for anyone that follows the league closely, it is many of the talented younger players who continue displaying how far MLS has come in its 28 years of existence.

And the World Cup final between Argentina and France or Morocco will feature yet another milestone for the league as Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to reach that game.

The 21-year-old midfielder was named MLS Newcomer of the Year this past season and has a bright future ahead of him. His senior international career with Argentina began just a few months ago, and even that was a momentous occasion. On Sept. 23, Almada entered a friendly versus Honduras in the 54th minute, playing most of the second half alongside Lionel Messi and company. After the 3-0 win, Messi was asked about Almada and had high praise: “He’s very fast and he has a lot of 1-v-1 ability. He’s very clever and he’s not afraid of anything. He goes at you.”

Despite making Argentina’s roster as an injury replacement and only making a single appearance for a few minutes against Poland, Almada is on the verge of making major history as the first active MLS player to win the World Cup.

Remember the name, because win or lose, there’s a big chance it’s one you’ll likely be hearing it a lot in the future, including at the 2026 tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Live updates | Argentina wins World Cup final against France

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup final between Argentina and France:. Lionel Messi has been named the best player of the World Cup in Qatar. Smiling, the Argentina great received the Golden Ball award in a post-match ceremony. Kylian Mbappé received the Golden Boot award as the top scorer in the tournament with eight goals, including three in the final. Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named the best young player of the tournament.
WGAU

Argentina's improbable World Cup hero

LUSAIL, Qatar — Argentina's World Cup life flashed before its collective eyes in the 123rd minute of the eternal game. This was before King Leo's coronation and after most of the madness. In stoppage time of extra time of the World Cup final for all time, France's Randal Kolo Muani had escaped from a drained defense and, 8,000 miles away, from Buenos Aires to Córdoba to Rosario, Argentine tears readied themselves beneath hope and faith.
WGAU

Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world. It can pay for the World Cup. And the world's best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions. The...
WGAU

With Qatar out the way, the next men's World Cup begins in North America in 2026

DOHA, Qatar — A men's World Cup era ended Sunday with the greatest final ever played. It was a dichotomous era of rampant corruption, but also of GOATs and commercial growth. Even as the U.S. Department of Justice exposed FIFA, the global soccer governing body's business boomed. Revenue more than quadrupled from 1998, when the first 32-team World Cup was staged, to 2022. The tournament and its brand, despite relentless controversy surrounding Qatar, are as popular as ever.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

As Lionel Messi ascends to a tier of his own, Kylian Mbappé proves he isn't far behind

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi began his ride off into soccer’s golden sunset with teammates streaming across the field. He’d just scored the goal that Hollywood had scripted, in the 108th minute of a manic World Cup final, his last game on soccer’s biggest stage. Limbs flailed all around him. Friends mobbed him. An ear-splitting roar filled the Lusail Stadium. It crescendoed again as Messi wound up for an undercut pump of his right fist, and louder still as he spun to all sides of the arena, soliciting more noise, all part of a celebration of a would-be winner that lasted nearly two full minutes.
WGAU

World Cup 2022: The world reacts to Argentina's win, France's comeback, earth-shaking goals from Messi and Mbappe

There is nothing like the World Cup, and this final was one for the ages. Argentina pulled out a win on penalty kicks, but getting there was quite a journey. Thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, Argentina jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. With little action from France in most of the second half, it looked like Argentina was cruising to an easy 2-0 win. But then, in the 80th minute, Kylian Mbappe and France finally woke up.
WGAU

Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus. Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.
WGAU

Fans stop Australian A-League match with violent invasion, goalie attack

An Australian A-League soccer match between local rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory ended abruptly on Saturday after Victory fans stormed the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover. Fans ignited flares and small fireworks throughout the game, especially in the 11th minute to celebrate an opening goal from City...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
108K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy