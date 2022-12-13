ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
silverscreenandroll.com

Five trades the Lakers can make now that Dec. 15 is here

If the Lakers are going to become the team (they say) they expect to be this season; if they’re to compete at the level their leadership says is the goal of every Lakers season; if they’re to maximize the opportunity a roster that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it, a trade is in order.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers Are 11-16, But Should Be A +. 500 Team

The Lakers should be a +. 500 squad this season. Sadly, they've flopped during crunch time as gracelessly as Stifler's mom's nosedive into the Mediterranean Sea during the waning moments of the White Lotus season finale. After coughing up their latest contest versus the Boston Celtics, the Lakers stand at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: How much longer can the superstars carry this team?

In Tuesday’s gut-wrenching loss to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James and Anthony Davis each needed to play a near-perfect game just to compete against their shorthanded rivals. AD (37 points) and LeBron (33 points) combined for 70 of the Lakers’ 118 points in 46 and 42 minutes respectively. What made Los Angeles’ epic collapse 10 times worse was that their superstars’ heroic efforts weren’t enough to save the day.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers have reportedly ‘inquired’ with Wizards about Kyle Kuzma

There’s nothing the Lakers have liked more in recent years than reuniting with former Lakers. Done largely through free agency, the franchise has welcomed back the likes of Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Dennis Schröder after previous tenures with the team. Now, though, it appears they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers can’t afford for Darvin Ham to be the typical rookie head coach

Typically, first time NBA head coaches get to learn alongside a younger team with lowered stakes. Darvin Ham has no such luxury with these Los Angeles Lakers headed up by a 38-year-old LeBron James and MVP candidate Anthony Davis. He has no time to learn on the job, and mistakes he has personally acknowledged yet repeated have already cost a couple wins. Given the razor thin margins for error that come with a flawed roster, his learning curve is a less a curve than it is a cliff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Austin Reaves reveals what he did to improve his jump shot this summer

Outside of the play of its Big 3 — and maybe even including some of them — one of the brightest spots this season has been the improvement of Austin Reaves. The second-year guard has assumed a larger role offensively and has been more efficient even still. He’s...
silverscreenandroll.com

Kyle Kuzma details Lakers trade call: ‘‘this is never a ‘goodbye,’ it’s always a ‘see you later’’

If you thought you’d been transported back in time to 2020 this week, you could be forgiven based solely on how much Kuz has been in the news. There was the rumor that the Lakers have “inquired” with the Washington Wizards about a potential trade for him, the news that he is planning to opt out of his contract this summer, and plenty of other Kyle Kuzma related headlines.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy