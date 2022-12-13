Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James says there’s nobody he wants at the free throw line late in games more than Anthony Davis
Lightning might not strike twice in the same place, but it certainly felt like deja vu all over again for the Lakers on Tuesday night. Standing at the line for huge late-game free throws was Anthony Davis, one of the team’s most reliable free throw shooters over the course of the season.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Who is the Boston Celtics' drippiest player this season?
Who is the Boston Celtics’ drippiest player, as the kids these days are wont to say?. One might think that it could be star wing Jaylen Brown given his interests in fashion and design, particularly since the Georgia native has his 7uice Brand of gear he hawks down in the city’s seaport.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘have interest’ in trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have always had big dreams for the trade market. Part of that, it must be noted, is because — from getting Pau Gasol for next to nothing, to as far back as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanding his way to California — their wildest goals have a habit of coming true.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant shine to lead Lakers past Nuggets after AD injury
After a heartbreaking loss against Boston, the Lakers bounced back by beating the Nuggets, 126-108, on Friday night. After Anthony Davis left the game with a right foot injury, his partner in crime LeBron James stepped up to lead the team with 23 points and 6 rebounds. James also had...
Five Boston Celtics become trade-eligible today
An important day on the NBA calendar has arrived with December 15; many of the players who signed new contracts over the summer at the start of the free agency period are now eligible to be traded with the lifting of the moratorium against it on this date. That means...
silverscreenandroll.com
Five trades the Lakers can make now that Dec. 15 is here
If the Lakers are going to become the team (they say) they expect to be this season; if they’re to compete at the level their leadership says is the goal of every Lakers season; if they’re to maximize the opportunity a roster that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it, a trade is in order.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers Are 11-16, But Should Be A +. 500 Team
The Lakers should be a +. 500 squad this season. Sadly, they've flopped during crunch time as gracelessly as Stifler's mom's nosedive into the Mediterranean Sea during the waning moments of the White Lotus season finale. After coughing up their latest contest versus the Boston Celtics, the Lakers stand at...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: How much longer can the superstars carry this team?
In Tuesday’s gut-wrenching loss to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James and Anthony Davis each needed to play a near-perfect game just to compete against their shorthanded rivals. AD (37 points) and LeBron (33 points) combined for 70 of the Lakers’ 118 points in 46 and 42 minutes respectively. What made Los Angeles’ epic collapse 10 times worse was that their superstars’ heroic efforts weren’t enough to save the day.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers have reportedly ‘inquired’ with Wizards about Kyle Kuzma
There’s nothing the Lakers have liked more in recent years than reuniting with former Lakers. Done largely through free agency, the franchise has welcomed back the likes of Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Dennis Schröder after previous tenures with the team. Now, though, it appears they...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers can’t afford for Darvin Ham to be the typical rookie head coach
Typically, first time NBA head coaches get to learn alongside a younger team with lowered stakes. Darvin Ham has no such luxury with these Los Angeles Lakers headed up by a 38-year-old LeBron James and MVP candidate Anthony Davis. He has no time to learn on the job, and mistakes he has personally acknowledged yet repeated have already cost a couple wins. Given the razor thin margins for error that come with a flawed roster, his learning curve is a less a curve than it is a cliff.
silverscreenandroll.com
Austin Reaves reveals what he did to improve his jump shot this summer
Outside of the play of its Big 3 — and maybe even including some of them — one of the brightest spots this season has been the improvement of Austin Reaves. The second-year guard has assumed a larger role offensively and has been more efficient even still. He’s...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘increasingly unlikely’ to trade Russell Westbrook after turnaround as sixth man
It’s been a wild ride for Russell Westbrook through his two seasons in Los Angeles. Alternating between homecoming hero to villain to homecoming hero (kind of) once again, Westbrook has hardly had smooth sailing with the Lakers. His latest upswing could hardly have come at a better time. With...
silverscreenandroll.com
Kyle Kuzma details Lakers trade call: ‘‘this is never a ‘goodbye,’ it’s always a ‘see you later’’
If you thought you’d been transported back in time to 2020 this week, you could be forgiven based solely on how much Kuz has been in the news. There was the rumor that the Lakers have “inquired” with the Washington Wizards about a potential trade for him, the news that he is planning to opt out of his contract this summer, and plenty of other Kyle Kuzma related headlines.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers are reportedly unlikely to make trade for ‘at least two to four weeks’
The Lakers started the season by leaking that they were not planning to make a trade until they had 20 games to judge this team. 20 games soon became Dec. 15, the date the trade market expands because deals signed last summer are eligible to be dealt. Now, there was...
