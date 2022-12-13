Typically, first time NBA head coaches get to learn alongside a younger team with lowered stakes. Darvin Ham has no such luxury with these Los Angeles Lakers headed up by a 38-year-old LeBron James and MVP candidate Anthony Davis. He has no time to learn on the job, and mistakes he has personally acknowledged yet repeated have already cost a couple wins. Given the razor thin margins for error that come with a flawed roster, his learning curve is a less a curve than it is a cliff.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO