KSLTV
‘Frustrated’ Utahn charged with shooting fellow driver who yanked on his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Pleasant Grove man who claims he was frustrated by traffic when police say he threw a bottle at another vehicle has been charged with shooting and injuring the driver who confronted him. Kevin Steed, 33, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with...
KSLTV
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
KUTV
Man shot in head in Taylorsville road rage event in stable condition; suspects at large
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police say he was shot in the back of the head in a road rage incident in Taylorsville. The events unfolded on Redwood Road near 6200 South at the I-215 overpass shortly after 1:30 p.m.
ksl.com
Road rage suspect arrested following fight with police
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an outstanding warrant and a history of fleeing from police — who was previously convicted of attempted murder — was arrested Tuesday after fighting with officers and breaking one officer's nose, according to police. Daniel Lynn Meinhart, 40, was booked...
Man shot in road rage incident on Redwood Road
A man has reportedly been shot in a road rage incident along Redwood Road near 5800 South in Taylorsville, according to Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department.
Man pleads guilty in killing of Heber City 7-year-old
More than a year after a 7-year-old girl was killed in her bed in Heber City, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to manslaughter. After he initially pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for killing Zai Rodriguez-Irizarry, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. County Attorney Scott Sweat...
ksl.com
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
ksl.com
West Valley family seeks public's help finding killer; police say they're close
WEST VALLEY CITY — This week marks six years since Javier Medina, 20, of West Valley City, was gunned down in the driveway of his aunt's house while working on a car. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the killing. But West Valley police believe they are close.
kjzz.com
Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland
HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
ksl.com
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Judge reluctantly postpones trial for man accused of killing Provo officer
PROVO — Fourth District Judge Kraig Powell expressed surprise and confusion when the attorney for a man accused of killing Provo police officer Joseph Shinners said the case is not ready to move forward with a trial in February, four years after the officer's death on Jan. 5, 2019.
kslnewsradio.com
Police identify skier that died at Solitude
SALT LAKE CITY — The Unified Police Department has confirmed that a previously missing 37-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday. UPD identified the man as 37-year-old Devon O’Connell from Cottonwood Heights. UPD Sgt. Melody Culter said O’Connell was an experienced skier and authorities are still looking to...
kslnewsradio.com
Davis County Task Force conducted undercover drug bust
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — After receiving a tip from a sister law enforcement agency, an Officer with the Davis County Task Force planned a large-scale undercover drug bust. The Task Force was informed of a 40-year-old, named Braden Larkin, allegedly selling meth. The tip came Nov. 30, and after...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
kslnewsradio.com
Eight Utah residents indicted in $100 million online fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — This week a federal grand jury said that, for six years, multiple people in Utah were involved in a far-ranging online fraud scheme that netted them more than $100 million. Eight Utah residents were indicted in the District of Utah for their suspected participation in...
KSLTV
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of...
One in custody, one at large after stolen truck crash in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake Lake City Police have taken one of two suspects into custody involved in a crash on Monday, Dec. 12.
ksl.com
Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store
WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
ksl.com
Chase with carjacking suspect ends with police patrol car hit
MIDVALE — A man who police say has a "significant history of stealing vehicles" has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman and then getting into a chase with police that ended with a patrol car being hit. Ioelu Ioelu Toafe, 40, was arrested on Sunday for investigation of...
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
