Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
venturabreeze.com
Ventura Police Department continues education and engagement with the next Community Academy
The Community Academy is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community partnerships. The Ventura Police Department is now accepting applications for the next Community Academy open to Ventura residents and business owners. The academy can accommodate 30 participants and the deadline to apply is Saturday, December 31, 2021.
Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man
Surveillance video shows a man stealing from Crush Bar & Tap, a Santa Barbara queer bar, Wednesday morning. The post Santa Barbara queer bar burglarized by homeless man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School
Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency
It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
KTLA.com
Chrissy Teigen donates $10,000 to victims of devastating Southern California crash
A day at the fair turned to tragedy on the way home for a local family. They were involved in a devastating crash that injured their young son and caused his father to lose an arm. Their story appears to have captured the attention of a major celebrity. The family...
Santa Barbara County names new Public Health Director
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of a new County Public Health Director.
Amazon Employee Assaulted In Valencia
Deputies are investigating after four suspects allegedly assaulted an Amazon employee in Valencia Wednesday. Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of an assault near the Starbucks on the 28100 block of The Old Road in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “(It was) reported four male Hispanic ...
Mother of girl who died of suspected fentanyl overdose sues LAUSD
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in a high school restroom has filed a negligence and wrongful-death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District. Elena Perez seeks damages, including “for the loss of love of her daughter,” but the lawsuit does not specify a dollar amount. The […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Child Airlifted After Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita
A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. Just after 3 p.m. Monday, emergency responders received reports of a child experiencing a medical emergency at a home in Saugus, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). “We were dispatched at ...
Eyewitness Newsmakers: LA Mayor Karen Bass talks city council and recent Kevin de León controversy
On the latest edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says the only way for L.A. to heal from the racist recording scandal is for Kevin de León to resign or for there to be a successful recall effort.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
Noozhawk
2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County judge rules against Raytheon in racial harassment suit
A Santa Barbara County judge this week rejected an attempt by defense contractor Raytheon to throw a racial harassment and retaliation complaint out of court. [Santa Barbara Independent]. Marcus Greene, a fire marshal for Raytheon’s environmental services department, alleged that a fellow employee in the company’s Goleta office placed a...
vidanewspaper.com
Three Store Clerks in Oxnard Cited for Selling Alcohol to Minors
The Oxnard Police Department with assistance from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has cited three clerks in the City of Oxnard for selling alcohol to minors on December 9, 2022. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of police officers, attempted to purchase alcohol from 11 retail licensees in the City of Oxnard.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
KTLA.com
Oxnard man smuggles fentanyl, heroin into jail inside body cavity
A 44-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after smuggling fentanyl and heroin into jail inside his body cavity and using some of the drugs while in custody, authorities with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The incident, according to a news release, occurred on...
Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side
More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Actor Danny Trejo, LASD unveil campaign to warn people about the dangers of counterfeit meds
LOS ANGELES - "Bad Meds Kill Real People," that is the message Danny Trejo and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is sending to the public. On Wednesday, authorities unveiled a multi-agency campaign to warn people about the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals, many of which contain the deadly drug fentanyl.
