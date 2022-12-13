Commercial dishwashers are used in many places, including restaurants, schools, and military barracks. New research has found that the rinse agents used in those dishwashers gets left behind on dishes after the cleaning is done, and those residues may end up contaminating the foods people eat. The rinse agent residue seems to damage the cells that line and protect the gut, which could be increasing the risk of disease. This research, which used an organoid model, has been reported in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

9 DAYS AGO