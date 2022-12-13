Read full article on original website
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
beingpatient.com
Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?
Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
Medical News Today
Are peanuts good or bad for cholesterol?
Peanuts contain monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that may help improve cholesterol levels. Peanuts are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may help with weight loss. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut oil may all be beneficial for cholesterol. Although high in calories, eating them in moderation may also...
A young couple on a raw fruit diet claim that they no longer have cavities or body odor
Armpit evaluations at a laboratory, Circa 1985Photo bySteve Shook. A fruitarian diet or a fruit diet is a highly-restrictive vegan diet. The diet primarily consists of raw fruits but vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, and seeds are eaten in moderation.
Healthline
Getting Too Much Salt, Not Enough Potassium May Increase Your Risk of Cognitive Decline￼
A new study showed higher dietary sodium was associated with a higher risk of memory deterioration and higher potassium intake was associated with higher cognitive function. Sodium and potassium both play an important role in the body, working together to maintain water balance, send nerve impulses and contract muscles. There...
Healthline
How Ultra-Processed Foods Can Raise Risk of Cognitive Decline
A new study concludes that regular consumption of ultra-processed foods raises a person’s risk of cognitive decline. In an earlier study, Australian researchers also reported that ultra-processed foods can negatively impact cognitive functions. These foods include packaged snacks and pre-prepared dishes such as pizza and pies. These studies line...
MedicalXpress
Could bacteria in your gut help spur depression?
Depression may be a disorder of the brain, but new research adds to evidence that it also involves the gut. While depression is complex, recent research has been pointing to a role for bacteria that dwell in the gut—suggesting that certain bacterial strains might feed depression symptoms, while others might be protective.
technologynetworks.com
Gut Microbiomes Permanently Altered in Mice When Nursing Moms are Fed a Low-Fiber Diet
A new study has found that mice whose mothers were fed a low-fiber diet while nursing have a permanently altered microbiome, low-level gut inflammation and are more prone to obesity. The study is published in Cell Host & Microbe. Inheriting your microbiome. The gut microbiome is the community of micro-organisms...
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
icytales.com
How to Reduce Inflammation in the Body Fast: 8 Safe Ways
Suffered from an infection recently and are worried about the inflammation caused in the body after that?. Don’t worry; we have got you covered. Here is how to reduce inflammation in the body fast. A. What is Inflammation?. Before jumping on to the solutions, let us try to understand...
brytfmonline.com
Crackers and other popular foods that increase dementia risk
YuA study conducted by the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil and published in the scientific journal JAMA Neurology, indicates that excessive consumption of chips, cookies, ice cream and other industrial foods can affect brain function. The authors of the USP study, which included 10,775 volunteers (35-74 years...
Can Your Gut Bacteria Actually Play A Role In Your Mental Health?
More and more studies are finding that our mental and physical health are inextricably linked. So can your gut bacteria play a role in your mental health?
Can Taking Probiotics Help With Bloating?
Bloating is common and typically resolves on its own. But if you experience it often, you may wonder if supplements like probiotics can help.
What Is Chlorophyll Water And Why Has it Become So Popular in NYC?
Is chlorophyll water more than a trend?Photo by(Savushkin/iStock) Chlorophyll water has been trending lately. What is it and why has it become so popular around the city?. Chlorophyll is found in plants. It's the chemical responsible for their healthy green appearance. Chlorophyllin is the concentrated, ingestible form of chlorophyll. When chlorophyll is consumed in its natural state, it can’t withstand the digestion process and is less likely to be absorbed by the body.
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
earth.com
Peanuts and herbs positively impact our gut microbiome
According to two new studies led by Pennsylvania State University, adding a daily ounce of peanuts or about a teaspoon of herbs and spices to one’s diet can positively affect the composition of the gut microbiome – a collection of trillions of microorganisms living inside the intestinal tract – and lead to better health.
labroots.com
Dishwasher Rinse Chemicals Seem to Harm the Protective Gut Lining
Commercial dishwashers are used in many places, including restaurants, schools, and military barracks. New research has found that the rinse agents used in those dishwashers gets left behind on dishes after the cleaning is done, and those residues may end up contaminating the foods people eat. The rinse agent residue seems to damage the cells that line and protect the gut, which could be increasing the risk of disease. This research, which used an organoid model, has been reported in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
MedicineNet.com
How Long Do Gum Grafts Last?
Gum grafts are long-lasting. They reposition your gumline and conceal the exposed tooth roots. With gum grafting, your gum line will be more even, and your teeth would not look as protracted. You can stop your gums from receding. If you take good care of your gums and do not...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Popular probiotics: The latest on Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria
An overview of the latest Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria research. Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria are the most well-known genera of probiotic organisms that normally occur in the human gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts. Many of the individual species for these two probiotic genera play important roles in promoting good health. These probiotics are also used therapeutically for the purpose of recolonizing the gut where they may have been depleted for one reason or another (e.g., antibiotic therapy, poor diet, etc.).
