Perth Amboy, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Joyce Goldman, longtime Essex stalwart, dies at 82

Joyce L. Goldman, a political activist and insider who became the first woman to serve as Essex County Director of Building and Grounds in 1985, died on Friday. She was 82. “A dear and beloved member of our Essex County family, Joyce helped thousands of people, answering their questions, resolving their problems and treating them with dignity,” said Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. “Her caring nature, friendship and wisdom will be missed. Our hearts go out to her family.”
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Manchester mayor ousted in huge victory for George Gilmore

In a big win for Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore, Robert Arace has ousted incumbent Robert Hudak to become the next mayor of Manchester in a race that pitted two Republicans against each other in what was technically a non-partisan election. Arace leads Hudak by 362 votes, 5,205 to...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 50-Unit Residential Development at Former Church

A former church building that has stood in Jersey City for over a century could be incorporated into a longer revitalization project that seeks to preserve the current structure and provide affordable housing in the neighborhood. During an upcoming special meeting, Jersey City’s zoning board will be considering an application...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist

NY rent assistance program could close Jan. 15

While the state's rent relief program is likely to shutter next month, it may reopen if more funding becomes available. Facing dwindling funding, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program may close to future applicants next month. But it could reopen in the future. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Raymond A. Charzewski, 87, a union carpenter and Army veteran, has died. Born and raised in Elm Park, he graduated from St. Adalbert’s School and attended McKee High School before working with his father as a carpenter. He joined the Army in 1955 and was in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division, serving two years in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1958. He married Agnes (Sis) Harrison in 1960 and they settled in Castleton Corners. He continued his career as a union carpenter with Local No. 20 for 35 years. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

ShopRite opens new store in New York

ShopRite held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday at its new, 65,000-square-foot, “state-of-the-art” supermarket in Huntington, New York, the Wakefern Food Corp. banner announced Monday. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Ave., the store is owned and operated by the Greenfield family, third- and...
HUNTINGTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?

NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain. "A coastal storm is expected to bring multiple impacts to the region starting Thursday morning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring

The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

