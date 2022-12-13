Read full article on original website
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Apply now to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence BillAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New Jersey Globe
Joyce Goldman, longtime Essex stalwart, dies at 82
Joyce L. Goldman, a political activist and insider who became the first woman to serve as Essex County Director of Building and Grounds in 1985, died on Friday. She was 82. “A dear and beloved member of our Essex County family, Joyce helped thousands of people, answering their questions, resolving their problems and treating them with dignity,” said Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. “Her caring nature, friendship and wisdom will be missed. Our hearts go out to her family.”
New Jersey Globe
Democrat wins in Raritan Borough after recount increases lead to 9 votes (Updated)
Update: a previous version of this story stated that all four canidates picked up three votes; this was what was read to attendees at the recount today. But later, Someret County Board of Elections Administrator Jerry Midgette told representatives of both parties that he misstated the numbers. 24-year-old Democrat Adam...
New Jersey Globe
Manchester mayor ousted in huge victory for George Gilmore
In a big win for Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore, Robert Arace has ousted incumbent Robert Hudak to become the next mayor of Manchester in a race that pitted two Republicans against each other in what was technically a non-partisan election. Arace leads Hudak by 362 votes, 5,205 to...
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City to Consider 50-Unit Residential Development at Former Church
A former church building that has stood in Jersey City for over a century could be incorporated into a longer revitalization project that seeks to preserve the current structure and provide affordable housing in the neighborhood. During an upcoming special meeting, Jersey City’s zoning board will be considering an application...
NY rent assistance program could close Jan. 15
While the state's rent relief program is likely to shutter next month, it may reopen if more funding becomes available. Facing dwindling funding, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program may close to future applicants next month. But it could reopen in the future. [ more › ]
New Jersey Globe
Jersey City councilman cited for leaving scene of accident, driving unregistered vehicle
Jersey City Councilman James Solomon, who led the calls for the resignation of one of his colleagues after a hit-and-run crash in July, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after he hit a parked car and left after leaving a note. The owner the vehicle Solomon hit...
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrived
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 5.6 percent.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Raymond A. Charzewski, 87, a union carpenter and Army veteran, has died. Born and raised in Elm Park, he graduated from St. Adalbert’s School and attended McKee High School before working with his father as a carpenter. He joined the Army in 1955 and was in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division, serving two years in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1958. He married Agnes (Sis) Harrison in 1960 and they settled in Castleton Corners. He continued his career as a union carpenter with Local No. 20 for 35 years. For the full obituary, click here.
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
ShopRite opens new store in New York
ShopRite held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday at its new, 65,000-square-foot, “state-of-the-art” supermarket in Huntington, New York, the Wakefern Food Corp. banner announced Monday. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Ave., the store is owned and operated by the Greenfield family, third- and...
NYC jails detainees get their tablets back, but costs are undisclosed
A detainee at a Washington jail uses a tablet supplied by the company APDS. The announcement comes about a month after Gothamist reported that the previous contract had quietly ended. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?
NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain. "A coastal storm is expected to bring multiple impacts to the region starting Thursday morning...
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring
The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Left out in the cold: Manhattan Bridge homeless encampment swept again as unhoused New Yorkers struggles with temperature drop
The New York City streets are tough during the frigid months as winter settles in. For some homeless New Yorkers, the streets got even tougher Tuesday. As harsh as the world is living on the streets during the frigid months, homeless New Yorkers told amNewYork Metro Tuesday that the City makes life even harder.
SILive.com
Weird NY laws: Cheating on your spouse is illegal in New York; so is ‘direct contact’ with big cats
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The law can be a strange institution, but certain New York statues will certainly make you scratch your head. From the outdated to the absurd, here’s a look at five of the weirdest laws in the state and city:. SELLING CAT OR DOG HAIR.
