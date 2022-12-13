ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

Hartford program will have teens fix computers, then give them to those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new program in Hartford is providing advanced hardware training to teenagers and giving free computers to those in need. Hartford HealthCare donated 150 used computers that Hartford Youth Service Corps members will refurbish. The youth will replace the hard drives and other essential components before giving them to senior citizens […]
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness

(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Numbers from AAA show that this time last year, the average diesel price in Connecticut was $3.68.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Lights on Rosewood in Bristol

Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition. Dr. Juan Salazar from Connecticut Children's talks about what parents should know as there is a rise in strep throat cases in kids.
BRISTOL, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash !

2022-12-15@3:11pm–#Bridgeport Ct– Platt at Beechmont Avenue is closed due to a crash with injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: CT reports first child flu death

Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford. Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Shelter Sought From Cold-Weather Emergency

Keith Petrulis walked out of the frigid winter rain and into a State Street drop-in center to pick up his regular daily cup of hot coffee, cream and sugar — and to stand alongside fellow unhoused New Haveners and local homelessness service providers in advocating for more, permanent state aid for shelter from the cold.
NEW HAVEN, CT
stamfordplus.com

Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Brings Same-Day Health Care to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Bridgeport on Thursday for a new same-day community health center. The Southwest Community Health Center at 1020 Fairfield Avenue offers anyone immediate help for a non-life-threatening illness or injury. “We have been in Bridgeport for 45 years and this is...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

