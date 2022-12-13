ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Mr. Dreadnaught watches Lakeland bring home 8th state title

LAKELAND, Fla. — Saturday afternoon's Class 4S state title state championship game was a hard-fought battle between the Lakeland Dreadnaughts and the Venice Indians at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. What You Need To Know. Lakeland caps off 13-0 season with 8th state title. Head Coach Bill Castle...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Lightning host Faceoff Against Hunger in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay and Florida Blue to feed as many people as they can while lifting up even more spirits for the holiday season. These are one of those moments that Lashanna Lee, a single mother of three...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Historic Gibbs annual class reunion back, with a twist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, December 23, hundreds will gather at the annual Gibbs High school reunion at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg. The event is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Traditionally the class of '68 organized and hosted the event, but now a new group is taking over the reunion.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Lake Wales caps off perfect season with first state title

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Lake Wales High School football team capped off a perfect season with a 32-30 win over Mainland (Daytona Beach) in the Class 3S State Championship on Friday. What You Need To Know. Lake Wales football wins first state title in school history. Final: Lake Walkes...
LAKE WALES, FL
Bay News 9

Eternal Reefs, eco-friendly memorials helping Florida reefs

SARASOTA, Fla. — Instead of visiting a deceased loved one at a cemetery, imagine swimming out to see their memorial underwater in a public reef in the Gulf of Mexico. At the Silvertooth Reef, a company called Eternal Reefs places large, cement reef balls down into the ocean. Those reef balls contain the cremated remains of people whose families want to memorialize them.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Pasco County Woman Walks Out Of 7-Eleven A Millionaire

Congratulations to Doreen Augustyn of Holiday Florida! She just won $1,000 a week from the CASH4LIFE drawing. Florida Lottery officials say Augustyn purchased the winning quick pick ticket at the 7-Eleven on US Highway 19 in Holiday. The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. She has chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million. The prize was won from a drawing that was held on August 20th. According to the Florida Lottery, the CASH4LIFE game offers two lifetime prizes. Players have the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. CASH4LIFE drawings are held everyday at 9 p.m.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space

LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sells out within hours

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The 2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sold out within hours of its release on Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The limited-edition bobblehead commemorates Judd’s 50 years of service at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Each bobblehead is...
10 Tampa Bay

Tornado watch has been canceled, storms moving out

TAMPA, Fla. — A tornado watch was allowed to expire at 4 p.m. for all of the Tampa Bay area. Earlier in the day there was the threat of tornadoes and waterspouts, but that risk has started to decrease. The National Weather Service has been out surveying some damage...
TAMPA, FL

