Bay News 9
Mr. Dreadnaught watches Lakeland bring home 8th state title
LAKELAND, Fla. — Saturday afternoon's Class 4S state title state championship game was a hard-fought battle between the Lakeland Dreadnaughts and the Venice Indians at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. What You Need To Know. Lakeland caps off 13-0 season with 8th state title. Head Coach Bill Castle...
Bay News 9
Lightning host Faceoff Against Hunger in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay and Florida Blue to feed as many people as they can while lifting up even more spirits for the holiday season. These are one of those moments that Lashanna Lee, a single mother of three...
Bay News 9
Historic Gibbs annual class reunion back, with a twist
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, December 23, hundreds will gather at the annual Gibbs High school reunion at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg. The event is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Traditionally the class of '68 organized and hosted the event, but now a new group is taking over the reunion.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Bay News 9
Lake Wales caps off perfect season with first state title
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Lake Wales High School football team capped off a perfect season with a 32-30 win over Mainland (Daytona Beach) in the Class 3S State Championship on Friday. What You Need To Know. Lake Wales football wins first state title in school history. Final: Lake Walkes...
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
Bay News 9
Eternal Reefs, eco-friendly memorials helping Florida reefs
SARASOTA, Fla. — Instead of visiting a deceased loved one at a cemetery, imagine swimming out to see their memorial underwater in a public reef in the Gulf of Mexico. At the Silvertooth Reef, a company called Eternal Reefs places large, cement reef balls down into the ocean. Those reef balls contain the cremated remains of people whose families want to memorialize them.
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
wild941.com
Pasco County Woman Walks Out Of 7-Eleven A Millionaire
Congratulations to Doreen Augustyn of Holiday Florida! She just won $1,000 a week from the CASH4LIFE drawing. Florida Lottery officials say Augustyn purchased the winning quick pick ticket at the 7-Eleven on US Highway 19 in Holiday. The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. She has chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million. The prize was won from a drawing that was held on August 20th. According to the Florida Lottery, the CASH4LIFE game offers two lifetime prizes. Players have the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. CASH4LIFE drawings are held everyday at 9 p.m.
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
Bay News 9
Former Lakeland church to be converted into bar, events space
LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of property owners in Lakeland said they have big plans for an old church that’s been sitting vacant for years. The building, formerly Freely Forgiven Community Church, has seen better days and now, two Lakeland residents are looking to convert the former house of worship into a bar and event space.
Bay News 9
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
Man fatally shot on 20th Street in Tampa
Police are investigating at a homicide after a man was shot to death at a home in Tampa Tuesday evening.
Clearwater Christmas Parade returns after 20 years
The Clearwater Historical Society hosted the "Making Spirits Bright Parade" as part of their 12 Days of Christmas celebration this month.
Bay News 9
2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sells out within hours
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The 2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sold out within hours of its release on Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The limited-edition bobblehead commemorates Judd’s 50 years of service at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Each bobblehead is...
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Cheap Scratch Off & The Retailer Is Also A Big Winner
Christmas came early for a man in Florida who spent a rather profitable $30 on a scratch-off game bought in the Tampa area. He became a big lottery winner, scratching $15 million on the 300X THE CASH ticket. The 42-year-old is Ryan Doddridge and he's the trustee of the Doddridge...
New Year's Eve events in Lakeland, FL
Start 2023 off with champagne toasts, live music, and countdown parties.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
Tornado watch has been canceled, storms moving out
TAMPA, Fla. — A tornado watch was allowed to expire at 4 p.m. for all of the Tampa Bay area. Earlier in the day there was the threat of tornadoes and waterspouts, but that risk has started to decrease. The National Weather Service has been out surveying some damage...
