ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
270towin.com

Laredo Mayoral Runoff Election

On Election Day, there were 17 mayoral elections across the nation's 100 largest cities.1 In Laredo, the smallest of those cities, no candidate received a majority of the vote, requiring this runoff. Rank Population Mayor Term Status. 87 256,153 Pete Saenz (I) 2 Term Limited. A ten-person field competed in...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy