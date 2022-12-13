ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software

Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO

Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. The Block’s CEO, Michael McCaffrey, immediately resigned after the loans came to light, and will also step down from The Block's board. The company said no one at the company had any knowledge of the loans except for McCaffrey.
coingeek.com

The origins of Unbounded Capital as explained by Zach Resnick on Joshua Henslee show

Joshua Henslee recently interviewed Zach Resnick from Unbounded Capital to discuss the origins of the venture capital firm, its micropayments thesis, and much more. Resnick began by introducing himself. He’s the founder of Unbounded Capital, a firm that invests in micropayment infrastructure companies, particularly at the seed stage. The firm’s thesis is that micropayments are the ‘killer app,’ and it is focused entirely on blockchain now.
TechCrunch

Investing in the future of robotics

Right now, we’ve got some insight from the VC side. Peter Barrett is a co-founder of Palo Alto–based Playground Global, which has invested in a number of key robotics firms, including Agility, RightHand, FarmWise, Fabric, Canvas Technology and Owl Labs. Q&A with Peter Barrett. TC: What was the...
The Associated Press

Synchron Raises $75M Series C Led by ARCH Venture Partners to Advance Endovascular Brain-Computer Interface

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Synchron, the endovascular brain-computer interface (BCI) company, announced today an oversubscribed $75 million Series C financing round led by ARCH Venture Partners. Gates Frontier, Bezos Expeditions, Reliance Digital Health Limited, Greenoaks, Alumni Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Project X join ARCH as new additional investors. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, NeuroTechnology Investors, METIS, Forepont Capital Partners, ID8 Investments, Shanda Group and University of Melbourne participated in the round. The Series C funding brings the total amount raised since inception to $145 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006045/en/ The Stentrode™ Endovascular Electrode Array and Implantable Receiver Transmitter Unit (Photo: Synchron)
CoinDesk

NEAR Protocol: Optimized for Disruptive Developers

When discussing the optimization of blockchains, many will look to improve on the three pillars of blockchain technology: security, scalability and decentralization. While improvements to these blockchain fundamentals may improve the capabilities of the network, it falls short of making improvements for its users. While Ethereum recently moved to proof-of-stake...
TechCrunch

Vic.ai raises $52M, shows that automating accounting processes can be profitable

That’s not suggest accounting-focused AI isn’t profitable — on the contrary. As something of a case in point, Vic.ai, which bills itself as an accounting automation platform, today announced that it raised $52 million in a Series C funding round led by GGV Capital and ICONIQ Growth with participation from Cowboy Ventures and Costanoa Ventures.
CoinDesk

The Next Step in the Evolution of Web3: Regenerative Finance

The term "degen," short for degenerate, has become a term of endearment in the crypto community. Its usage stems from the high-risk, high-reward nature of digital asset trading – and the propensity for people to bet the house. If Wall Street ever looked down on crypto’s volatility and Ponzi-nomics, Web3 has embraced it as a badge of honor.
CoinDesk

How to Become a Web3 Developer

Whether you’re new to crypto or have been in this space for a while, you’ve inevitably run into the phrase “still early.” The phrase is reiterated by traders and builders alike, reflecting that the crypto and Web3 space is still very new. It’s especially true for...
CoinDesk

DeFi Infrastructure Provider Sooho.io Raises $4.5M for Bridging Blockchains

Sooho.io, a provider of decentralized finance (DeFi) services, has raised $4.5 million to help forge links between separate blockchains in its native South Korea. The Series A+ funding round was led by Woori Technology Investment, the company said via email Tuesday. It extends a $4.5 million Series A funding round earlier this year.
assetservicingtimes.com

Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia

Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
CoinDesk

Ethereum Developers Target March 2023 for Release of Staked Ether; Starbucks' Web3 Splash

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. The most valuable crypto stories for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Ethereum developers determined the network’s next hard fork, called “Shanghai,” will have a target release time frame of March 2023. This upgrade will include code known as EIP 4895 that will allow Beacon Chain staked ether (ETH) withdrawals. Plus, Starbucks Odyssey launches its Web3-powered experience in beta to certain rewards members of the coffee giant in the U.S.
TechCrunch

Image-generating AI can copy and paste from training data, raising IP concerns

Co-authored by scientists at the University of Maryland and New York University, the research identifies cases where image-generating models, including Stable Diffusion, “copy” from the public internet data — including copyrighted images — on which they were trained. The study hasn’t been peer reviewed yet, and...
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
FLORIDA STATE

