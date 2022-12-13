Read full article on original website
‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum
Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms. On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Ancient DNA From Medieval Germany Reveals The True Story Of Ashkenazi Jews
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings in the Journal Cell show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern-day Ashkenazi Jews.
Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site
A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
80 years since daring 'cockleshell' raid on Nazi ships in France
France marks next week the 80th anniversary of a daring World War II raid by British Royal Marines, who slipped past German patrols up the Gironde estuary to mine crucial supply ships. Although "the Germans were everywhere", it had been "unthinkable" for them that the Allies would even attempt such a raid, he adds.
Discovery of ancient bronze statues in Italy may rewrite Etruscan and Roman history
It's being hailed as the most exceptional art discovery from the antiquity era in half a century. Archaeologists in Italy have uncovered two dozen perfectly preserved bronze statues buried under hot mud and water for more than 2,000 years. NPR's Sylvia Poggioli recently visited the excavation site that could rewrite the history of an ancient era.
Climate protesters hurl paint at Milan's La Scala opera house
MILAN (Reuters) -Climate-change activists in Italy on Wednesday threw paint at the entrance of Milan's famed La Scala opera house ahead of the opening performance of the season, local police said. Activists have staged high-profile protests across Europe in recent months, sometimes targeting museums and art works in calling for...
The Elgin Marbles may finally return to Greece, 200 years after being removed by British nobility
The British Museum and the Greek government are reportedly in talks about returning the Parthenon Marbles, also called the Elgin Marbles, to Greece.
Deal to return Elgin Marbles to Greece at advanced stage - reports
An agreement to return the Parthenon Sculptures - better known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles - is at "an advanced stage", according to a Greek newspaper. Ta Nea reports that British Museum chair George Osborne, the former chancellor, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister.
Paris Marks Rebbe’s Anniversary With Farbrengen
A Farbrengen was held in Paris, France to mark the Rebbe and Rebbetzin’s 94th wedding anniversary on Yud Daled Kislev, led by Rabbi Chaim Shneur Nisenbaum. Farbrengens were held in Paris, France to mark the Rebbe and Rebbetzin’s 94th wedding anniversary on Yud Daled Kislev. The central farbrengen...
Julien Creuzet to Represent France at the 2024 Venice Biennale
Julien Creuzet, a young sculptor whose star is on the rise, will represent France at the 2024 Venice Biennale. It’s the second national pavilion announced for the forthcoming edition of the world’s biggest art festival, whose 2022 edition just closed. Earlier this week, Estonia revealed that Edith Karlson would create its pavilion. Creuzet often produces tangles of metal, plastic, and rope that are paired with lengthy titles alluding to migrations that have taken place in the Caribbean. He often finds the materials he enlists, and they recall refuse that washes ashore. Born in Le Blanc Mesnil, France, Creuzet was raised in Martinique, and...
200 Teens Find Strength in Being Jewish at Vienna Shabbaton
Jewish teenagers from nineteen countries soaked in Jewish heritage sites, Jewish life, and just plain fun at CTeen International’s Shabbat Across Europe. Tucked away down a narrow cobblestone street in Vienna’s old city, the facade of a nondescript apartment building hides the Seitenstettengasse Synagogue. Out of sight inside an apartment block, it was the only Austrian synagogue to escape the Nazi fires of Kristallnacht in 1938. When the Nazi regime died, it was the only Austrian synagogue left standing.
Peter Lindbergh photo exhibition opens in Brussels
From December 15th, 2022 until May 14th, 2023, Brussels’ Espace Vanderborght will host an exceptional photo exhibition: “Untold Stories”, the posthumous exhibition of works by the pioneering photographer, Peter Lindbergh. The Belgian capital will honor the artist whose works have earned him a place among the greatest contemporary photographers of all time.
What is ‘Paris syndrome’?
Breathtaking TikTok videos and glamorous Instagram reels and photos can set high expectations for tourist destinations. But what if visitors’ expectations are not met?. When visiting a place that does not meet the expectations, some people might feel real physical and mental pain, including nausea and increased heart rate. This intense disappointment is known as Paris syndrome, since many people visiting the City of Lights experience this condition.
Kelburn Castle: Why is This 13th Century Castle Covered in Graffiti?
Walking among the colorful graffitied grounds of Kelburn Castle, most wouldn’t have a clue that the 13th-century structure is the oldest castle still standing in Scotland. Not only are the exterior walls of the castle covered in graffiti, but the very man who owns the landmark invited a group of Brazillian graffiti artists to turn the castle into a vibrant masterpiece. Today, visitors from around the world come to marvel at the castle’s rich history and take in the unique artwork.
2,000-Year-Old Roman Mosaic Uncovered in Lavish Seaside Villa in Naples
An ancient mosaic has been uncovered at a seaside villa in Naples, Italy. The Roman emperor Augustus covered over the site in a move that condemned the original owner’s memory. First given the ancient Greek name Pausílypon, meaning “respite from worry,” Posillipo was an elite suburb of Naples during the Roman period. (Because the city’s borders have since changed, it is now sited within present-day Naples.) The coastline along the Bay of Naples was an attractive location for wealthy Romans to build elaborate retreats. Among them was the Villa of Vedius Pollio, also called the Imperial Villa, which was constructed by the...
