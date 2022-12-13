Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Depression and marijuana (cannabis): What to know
Some anecdotal evidence and scientific research suggest that cannabis can help with depression symptoms. However, cannabis is also a depressant, so it may increase feelings of sleepiness. Cannabis can cause a person to feel calm and relaxed. However, for some people, cannabis is also a stimulant and a hallucinogen. Some...
A child’s mental health concerns shouldn’t be publicized no matter who their parents are
Even politicians' children deserve privacy during a mental health crisis.
Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use
I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.
MedicalXpress
Drug used for sleep disorders is linked to higher risk of overdose in teens, young adults
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep disorders with benzodiazepines such as Xanax—a medication commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia—may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to Rutgers University researchers. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined how often young people with...
psychologytoday.com
Four Myths About Mental Illness
I am crazy, insane even, and I own it (and the words). I’m bipolar. My Twitter name is Madwoman Out of the Attic. Let me say next what I’m not: Anyone’s least favorite president. The billionaire who’s either heading for Mars or emailing pink slips. Or the neighbor who keeps telling you about lizard people.
Indiana Daily Student
Experts predict increases in depression in winter months due to seasonal affective disorder
As temperatures and daylight hours drop into the winter months, many experts are predicting a rise in depression rates correlated to seasonal affective disorder. Spencer Dawson, associate director of clinical training with the IU Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, said seasonal affective disorder, commonly called SAD, is classified as a type of depressive disorder. In order to classify it as a depressive disorder, Dawson said a person must experience feelings of sadness for most of the day every day for two or more weeks.
College students struggle with suicides during finals: Why?
If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.
psychologytoday.com
Why We All Should Get Screened for Anxiety
The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recently released a recommendation that all adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety. 40% of women and 26% of men will experience an anxiety disorder in their lifetime. Increased anxiety screening should destigmatize mental health and improve research, funding, and accessibility to...
When does mental distress become a mental illness?
Human beings experience a range of emotions, some of which are pleasant, such as joy and happiness, and others that are uncomfortable or even painful, such as anxiety, anger or grief. Often, emotional discomfort or pain is temporary and appropriate to the circumstances. It is natural, and even helpful, to experience anxiety when facing a difficult decision, or grief when a loved one dies. However, when painful mental states are long-lasting and interfere with our ability to function well in our daily lives and relationships, it can mean we are experiencing a form of mental illness. Mental illnesses usually have...
MedicalXpress
First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms
Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems
Toria Herd, Penn State and Sarah A. Font, Penn State. More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of depression
Depression affects people differently. Some people suggest that depression has stages similar to the stages of grief, but no research supports this. Studies suggest the stages of depression are a continuum of increasing symptom severity. Depression is a common yet serious mental health condition affecting millions of people worldwide. Approximately.
verywellmind.com
Is There Such a Thing as Rational Suicide?
Can suicide ever be rational? That's not an easy question to answer, and there's a lot of gray area, but ultimately the decision is between an individual, their doctor and the laws of their state. Physician-assisted death for those with a terminal illness is fairly widely supported. A 2018 Gallup...
Gen Z ranks improving mental health as top New Year’s resolution
Story at a glance Generation Z is shifting away from traditional New Year’s resolutions like hitting the gym more or eating better and pledging to improve another aspect of their wellness: their mental health. A new Forbes Health poll of 1,0005 adults found that 50 percent of people between the ages of 18 and 25 have…
Healthline
Understanding the Link Between Suicide and Chronic Pain
Chronic pain can be debilitating on a physical and mental level. While it has been known to intensify suicidal ideation, you should know there are resources to help yourself or a loved one. Research shows that over. 25%. of people in the United States live with chronic pain, and that...
