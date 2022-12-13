The Fort Worth City Council has recently given consideration to repealing the curfew law in town. The curfew law, issued in 1994, states that teens under the age of 17 cannot be out from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends without a parent or guardian.

